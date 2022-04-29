Cliffton Valley: A preferred destination if you cross the lanes of Shimla

The RERA-approved project, Cliffton Valley, has become the first choice of investors in Shimla because of its scenic beauty, location benefits, and one-of-a-kind pricing and payment strategy. Shimla, the capital and largest city of Himachal Pradesh, is located at the height of 2200 meters and people from all over the world visit the former summer capital of British India to experience the amazing scenic beauty, serene landscapes, exquisite colonial buildings, pedestrian-friendly mall road and a ridge lined with stores, cafes, and restaurants.

Cliffton Valley is built on a huge plot with modern facilities and lovely open living spaces that define the true definition of luxury living. It offers travelers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's capital. All the apartments are perfectly designed to give the customers unmatched comfort and proper functionality in their daily operations. Clifton Valley is recognized as a secured gated community with a 24/7 water supply and power backup. Known for assisting customers in building their beautiful and functional homes, Clifton Valley is the ideal place to live for every nature lover.

With the vision to give customers the freedom to live in a home where they can perfectly balance style and functionality, Clifton Valley caters to the specific lifestyle requirements and serves as a prestige symbol. Its unique residences have been meticulously designed to meet spiritual and modern demands. The apartment ranges have become the preferred residence of the upper crust due to their scenic beauty and price positioning. Moreover, the apartment complex has become the home of entrepreneurs, businessmen, celebrities, influencers, and many more who want to cut the city chaos and enjoy spending some time in peace and serenity.

At Cliffton Valley, people can access an earthquake-resistant structure, a gated community, and elevators in all blocks, among other amenities. The apartment ranges have incredible living spaces, stain-free flooring and finishes, huge balconies, a false ceiling in the drawing/dining room, a modular kitchen, modern wardrobes in the bedrooms, and a false ceiling in the drawing/dining room. Apart from it, Cliffton Valley also offers 1/2/3 bedroom flats for the effective and peaceful lifestyle of the residents in Himachal Pradesh.

When tourists rush towards hill stations this summer, Cliffton valley is the perfect place to reside in. City life is chaotic, with rising pollution and a scarcity of natural materials leading families to look for heaven, a holiday where they can breathe pure air and enjoy a relaxing holiday. Cliffton Valley has residential units surrounded by nature for an active lifestyle, perfectly tailored to cater to a holistic lifestyle. Therefore, Cliffton Valley's natural history and unpolluted beauty in all of its unspoiled attractiveness exemplify what life should be like.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.