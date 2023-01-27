Clinikally Delivering AI-Powered Personalised Dermatological Care in India

Are the products science-backed?



You can find products related to skin, hair, nutrition, immunity, pediatric care & overall wellness on Clinikally. While all products on Clinikally are science-backed and recommended by dermatologists, Clinikally also offers its own line of dermatologist-formulated products.



Skin & hair care products from Clinikally include their pigmentation cream, hair growth serum, Niacinamide serum, SPF 50 sunscreen, and Hyaluronic acid serum, besides others. More products from Clinikally are set to launch to incorporate the complete skin & hair care routine.

The products are made using latest technologies and powerful ingredients sourced from Europe & USA. Therefore, Clinikally’s products aim to make expert-level dermatologist care and products more accessible and affordable to common users in India.

What is an online consult on Clinikally?



Users can book their consult with a certified dermatologist on Clinikally. The entire booking experience is fast and smooth - and takes only about 2 minutes. In this way, Clinikally makes it possible to get a dermatologist consultation online in under 30 minutes - from the comfort of wherever you are.



After filling out a quick questionnaire about their age, concerns, etc., users are connected to an experienced dermatologist at the date and time of their choice. The dermatologist assesses the patient’s concerns, medical history, etc. on a video call - and prescribes a treatment plan which is personalised as per their concerns. The treatment plan consists of skin or hair care products along with any other medical advice from the dermatologist. The user can choose to have the products delivered to their doorstep for free.

Since treatment often doesn’t end with a single consultation, users can take a follow-up consultation online - which is offered free of charge. In this, the dermatologist will see how well the products are working and prescribe any modifications or enhancements to the treatment plan.

How is the treatment personalised?



Besides offering personalised consults, users also get personalised product recommendations on Clinikally. These recommendations are powered by AI and based on 1000+ dermatology prescriptions. The AI recommendations on Clinikally are useful in helping common users find the right product for them - since they are based on their previous purchases, concerns, etc.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.