Cliqshot - A new era of creative photography

Cliqshot is a Pioneer in Creative Photography operating PAN India. Our team consists of young and vibrant artists who are well versed in various photography techniques. We have established ourselves as one of the top Photography Agency by providing creative, innovative and unmatched services to our clients Pan India.

There is nothing as beautiful as having a memory you cherish last decades. At Cliqshot, we are passionate about making sure your memory lasts a lifetime. Using our expertise and experience that have brought a thousand smiles to our well-valued clients, you are no exception because we understand that beauty is not in fairy tales alone.

Our photography crew consists of expert designers, experienced editors, and talented technicians who have a variety of skillsets which enables them to give clients high quality photos in record time. We are constantly searching for talented individuals who are passionate about photography and would like to be part of our growing team!

About Cliqshot:

Cliqshot was founded in May 2022 has scaled to 10,000+ happy customers PAN India.

OUR USP's:

Photography at doorstep

Photography end-to-end solutions

Our team is made of different experts who will walk with you in understanding your concept, advising, styling, and step-by-step execution of the entire process. Your input is the key to delivering our magic!

Finest Editors giving pictures in a record time of 48 hours

Let us help you birth your vision and ensure everyone you love shares your beautiful moments and production within 48 hours.

Giving employment to qualified photographers

We specialize in modern methods of creative photography employing qualified photographers and editors.

We help your business grow online

Our social media handles also have some work we have curated that show how passionate we are to ensure the execution is done in precision. We take our time in execution through research, consultation, and providing a proper demonstration before proceeding to give our final result to help you grow your online presence.

There is something special about Cliqshot that sets it apart from the rest. It's a new era of creative photography. Cliqshot offers its clients distinctive, bespoke and personalized services that they can't find anywhere else. What sets Cliqshot apart from others is its hassle-free service. We come directly to your location and take photos without interrupting your busy schedule, making sure you have as much time as you need to do what you want when you want.

Cliqshot is the world’s first on demand professional photography service that delivers high-quality professional photographer to your doorsteps. It is a curated marketplace where our professional photographers work as freelance sellers and provide their services to you as buyers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.