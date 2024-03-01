Clothwala by Luthra Exports Redefines Fabric Sourcing at Bharat Tex 2024

New Delhi, February 29, 2024: Clothwala by Luthra Exports, a renowned fabric manufacturer from Surat, Gujarat, is making waves at the ongoing Bharat Tex trade fair in New Delhi. Its stall, located in Hall 2 on the First Floor, has become a hub for innovation and collaboration, attracting local and international buyers.

Clothwala boasts an extraordinary collection of 55,727 unique prints and 557+ fabric types, including technical and recycled fabric options. This extensive library makes the brand a one-stop shop for all the textile needs. Its dedication to emerging trend research and development ensures that brands receive the most current and trending designs, reducing stockpiling and increasing sales potential.

Building Partnerships

Luthra Exports, Founded by Mr Ashok Luthra, now led by Nitesh and Sahil Luthra, has evolved from a fabric supplier to a reliable fabric supply chain partner. The brand prioritizes fostering growth for all parties involved, exceeding expectations through in trend customisation, quality, and exceptional services. This collaborative approach is a refreshing transition from that of conventional textile suppliers.

Clothwala's reputable standing goes beyond India. International buyers from the USA, Dubai, and the Gulf countries, along with many fabric buyers, mills, and vendors, have visited its stall to discuss prospective collaborations, showcasing the brand's global reach and broad customer base. Clothwala is dedicated to meeting unique demands and guaranteeing a flawless fit for every customer.

Revolutionising Fabric Sourcing

Clothwala's innovative approach is attracting not just buyers but also fellow exhibitors. The company's offerings have the potential to revolutionize fabric sourcing for garment production, also assisting in streamlining their operations, ultimately leading to a significant 35% increase in order volumes.

Clothwala's internet presence provides an additional avenue for collaboration for individuals unable to visit the event. Visit www.Clothwala.com to browse the brand’s extensive catalog and contact its team. One can also contact the brand through its Instagram account, @clothwala, or by visiting its actual store in Tughlakabad, Okhla, New Delhi.

