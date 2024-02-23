Club Mahindra Binsar Is a Blissful Holiday Retreat in the Hills

When you think of a holiday, does your mind invariably wander to the hills? Do you picture yourself sitting in a cosy room and enjoying the scenic view of the mountains around? If you answered yes, you may choose to go to Binsar, a quaint and charming little hamlet in Uttarakhand. It has the perfect setting for a blissful retreat in the hills.

Located at over 2400 metres in the lap of the Kumaon Mountain ranges, Binsar is one of the most scenic places in India. It used to be a summer capital for the kings who ruled in the region during the Chand Dynasty. Apart from its picturesque sceneries and quaint vibe, Binsar is also known for being one of the important spiritual centres in the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here, you can find an ancient temple called Bineshwar Mahadev Temple that is believed to have been built in the 16th Century. Also, many other attractions here are equally alluring and worth exploring, like the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

If you plan a family holiday, book your stay at the Club Mahindra Binsar Valley resort, one of the most premium resorts in Binsar.

A resort where nature meets luxury

Located in the hills of Almora region, this stunning property is one of the most popular resorts in the region for a good reason. It boasts spacious rooms equipped with the most modern in-room amenities you can think of. So, whether you are travelling with your spouse or extended family, you can surely have the most comfortable and relaxing holiday experience.

As soon as you step inside, the friendly and cosy vibe of the resort will swoon your senses, and you will instantly fall in love with the place. The tastefully done décor, the scenic view of the mountains around and the lush greenery within the premises will fill your heart with immense joy you may not have felt in a long time. All in all, the resort promises to offer the best of both worlds – nature and luxury!

Gateway to unlimited fund

Whether you stay in Club Mahindra Binsar Valley resort for one day, one week or more, you can be sure to have a good time every day and every minute. You will love being comfortable in the arms of nature, and your kids will find their share of joy and fun as there are many dedicated facilities for them.

When you return to the resort in the evening, after being outdoors, exploring the city, and indulging in outdoor activities, you want to cool off, right? What better way than to take a dip in the sprawling pool and splash some water with your kids? You can also enjoy a stroll in the expansive lawn and rejuvenate while enjoying the scenic beauty surrounding you.

You can still have fun on certain days when you don't want to venture out. You can visit the in-house library and enjoy reading your favourite book or spend a relaxing day enjoying an ayurvedic massage at the in-house spa!

Get new experiences

Club Mahindra Resorts in India has a reputation for offering a wide range of unique and specially curated guest experiences. Club Binsar Valley Resort lives up to this reputation. These experiences enrich your holiday experience and let you and your family have a fun time together and share intimate moments of joy and laughter.

Here, you can have a new experience every single day. If you and your family love being outdoors and don't mind a bit of adventure, go on a camping expedition out in nature and spend a night under the blanket of stars. It is a beautiful way to teach your children how to appreciate nature.

If you like birdwatching, you can take a special tour to spot the local and migratory birds at the Binsar sanctuary. Another wonderful experience you can have that makes you feel more connected to the local way of life is exploring the local village. It is a great way to observe and learn more about the local traditions and customs from close quarters.

You can also get your dose of adventure by trekking to the Himalayan ranges. Many trekking trails let you see the tiny hamlets on the mountain slopes. Seeing the locals doing their business will surely give you immense joy. While the trekking trail may test your physical and mental limits, the stunning view will blow your mind once you reach the summit. And the trek will go down as one of the best experiences of your life.

Royal dining experience

Travelling anywhere, you look forward to tasting the local cuisine, right? And this is exactly what you get at Club Mahindra Binsar Valley resort: the exquisite dining experience that delights your taste buds.

From a lavish breakfast spread to the specially curated menu for lunch and dinner, the resort restaurants' chefs ensure you get a taste of the popular local dishes. The menu also has something to suit everyone's palate. Also, you can order a special dish you would like to try or have a dish made in a particular way to suit your dietary preference. The chef will be more than happy to prepare it for you!

So, from spacious rooms to luxurious amenities and world-class hospitality services, Club Mahindra Binsar Valley Resort has all the bases covered to give you a blissful holiday experience.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.