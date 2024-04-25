Club Mahindra Resorts That Are Perfect for Summer Vacation

Summer is here, and for most families in India, it means two things—binge on delicious, juicy mangoes and go on a family holiday. So, if the summer is taking a toll on your health, mood, and vitality, you would be keen to break away from the monotony and escape to someplace cool to revitalise and rejuvenate.

Luckily, India is blessed with many amazing summer vacation destinations that are a perfect gateway to escape the heat and relax. There are sandy beaches, scenic hill stations, and more. So, if you are planning to go on a family vacation with our loved ones and are looking for best places to visit in Summer, you can enjoy the best holiday ever at 80+ Club Mahindra resorts in India.

If you are confused, here are a few reasons why Club Mahindra are perfect for summer vacations.

Exotic Locations

Summer trips in India with family are all about escaping to a cool place, being away from the everyday hustle and bustle, exploring a new destination and relaxing, right? Well, this is exactly what you get and more when you holiday at Club Mahindra Resorts.

There are more than 80 resorts located across the length and breadth of the country at the most popular and exotic tourist destinations. And, you can choose to go on a holiday any place that your family likes. Also, the Club Mahindra resorts are mostly located amidst nature and surrounded by stunning views.

Be it the resort in Coorg that are nestled in the middle of coffee plantations, or the resorts in Manali and Shimla that are nestled in the hills, offering an uninterrupted and unfiltered view of the snow-clad mountain peaks. No matter where you go, you can be assured that you get the best scenic view that is a cynosure to the eye, and you can walk up to the sounds of the birds chirping or the clouds sneaking into your room.

Stunning properties

When you go on a family holiday, you may look for the best place to stay, right? Then why book an ordinary and boring hotel when you can enjoy a luxurious stay at the Club Mahindra Resorts? Depending on where you are going on a holiday, you can stay at unique rooms like the floating cottages in Kerala, luxury tent at Jim Corbett, sprawling bungalows, suites, cabanas and a 1 or 2BHK apartment to suit your needs.

Also, the Club Mahindra resorts have a sprawling structure and they are built over acres of land. Not to mention, majority of the resorts boast of the most modern amenities like a pool, fully equipped gym, a library, souvenir shop, multi-cuisine restaurants, bars, cafes, and more.

That's not all. Each of these resorts has an incredible interior décor through the resort and in the rooms, which reflect the local culture, history and traditions. These resorts spell opulence and luxury and they redefine the meaning of summer vacations.

Plenty of fun activities for all

What is a summer vacation with family without indulging in some fun and frolic? At Club Mahindra Resorts, throughout your stay, you can be sure to enjoy indulging in different fun activities that are specially curated for your families. Each day, you can look forward to doing something and having a new experience. There are different experiences for all family members so that everyone from kids to parents stays entertained.

For kids, all the Club Mahindra resorts have a dedicated play area. You can let your children have fun and take part in different activities like glass painting, watching a magic show, learning the art of origami, playing video and board games and more. For adults, depending on the place where you are holidaying, you can enjoy different activities.

For example, if you are holidaying in Coorg at the Club Mahindra Virajpet resort, and you and your parents can go on a spice and coffee plantation tour and learn about the spices and coffee producing methods. If you are holidaying in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, at Club Mahindra Snow Peaks resort, you can enjoy some adventurous activities like river rafting or paragliding. Thus, Club Mahindra Resorts has all the bases covered for different family members.

Cultural Experiences

Each of the summer destinations in India have something unique about them. They have a rich history and unique culture. And, when you go on a family vacation, you would want to get to experience the local things and culture. And when you are staying at Club Mahindra Resorts, the best cultural experiences come to you.

For example, if you are staying at a resort in Kerala, you can enjoy a spectacular Kalarippayattu performance, one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world. If you are staying at the resorts in Rajasthan, you can enjoy the puppetry show, an ancient Indian art.

If you are staying at the floating resort in Kashmir, you can enjoy a soothing ride over the traditional Shikara. If you are holidaying at the Club Mahindra Corbett resort in Nainital, Uttarakhand, you can enjoy a wildlife safari at the Jim Corbett National Park and learn about the local wildlife and flora and fauna, and their significance in the lives of the locals and culture.

Also, no matter where you go, as soon as you enter the Club Mahindra resort, you get a traditional-style welcome, which also reflects the local culture and customs.

Incredible dining experience

A fun and memorable family holiday is all about the experiences you have. And what better way to have a good time than enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones. At Club Mahindra resorts, you can be assured to enjoy an incredible dining experience throughout your stay.

The highly trained and experienced chefs at the resorts curate a special menu every day and for each meal to give you a taste of the local cuisine and delight your culinary senses. No matter where you go for a holiday, you will want to enjoy the local food.

If you are staying at the resort in Lonavala, the Club Mahindra Tungi resort, you can be sure to get a taste of popular Maharashtrian dishes like the Vada Pav, Techa, a spicy chutney, Misal Pav, and more. If you are staying at the Club Mahindra resort in Goa, the Emerald Palms, you can get a taste of the delicious Goan seafood curries, and the ever-so-popular dessert, Bibinka and more.

So, there you go, you have the five most compelling reasons why Club Mahindra Resort gives you the best summer vacation experience. It is truly a place that gives you the experience of a lifetime, and every time you go on a holiday, you can be assured of coming back with loads of happy memories and pictures that you can cherish for the rest of your lives.

If you have not got your Club Mahindra membership yet, now would be a good time. You can read through the Club Mahindra reviews to know about the quality of holiday experiences that await you as shared by other loyal members. You can choose from the different types of membership to suit your needs and get set going on a summer holiday immediately.

