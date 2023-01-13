Club Mahindra’s Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort is a Getaway to Unwind Amid Nature

The north eastern states of India are one of the most spectacular places in India. The natural beauty of these states is truly incomparable. Snow-clad mountains, rugged terrains, cascading waterfalls, dense rainforests, exotic wildlife, and above all the ethereal calm and tranquillity define the beauty of these states.

Amongst all the beautiful cities in the north east, the one that deserves a special mention is Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. It is a place where modernity is perfectly juxtaposed with the old-world charm. Not to mention, the magical natural surroundings and warm and welcoming locals make this city one of the best holiday destinations in India.

While planning a holiday to this beautiful destination, you can enjoy exploring the various tourist places nearby, and get new experiences by booking a comfortable stay. If you are someone seeking both the luxury and leisure, you will enjoy a luxury stay amidst picturesque settings at Le Vintuna Gangtok, one of the most premium resorts in Gangtok by Club Mahindra.

It is the perfect place where you can relax and rejuvenate amongst nature, enjoy the best hospitality, indulge in many indoor and outdoor activities that are specially designed for you and your family.

What makes Le Vintuna Resort by Club Mahindra one of the best places to stay in Gangtok?

Think of a premium resort that has an exquisite exterior and even better indoor settings, is surrounded by picturesque scenery, sits by the river, has modern amenities, and serves the most delectable food. This is exactly what you get and more at Club Mahindra’s Le Vintuna Resort in Gangtok.

As soon as you enter the resort, you feel an amicable and welcoming vibe. The sprawling greenery surrounding the resort is in perfect contrast to the towering mountains that are a cynosure to the eye. It sets the perfect tone for an exciting and relaxing few days ahead until your checkout. The warm hospitality at the resort will make you feel pampered like never before.

After you take in the outside view, brace yourself to be enchanted by the spacious and beautiful rooms where the interiors are tastefully done to help you relax and forget all the worries of life.

Each day, you can wake up to a beautiful view outside and enjoy the amenities you want that makes you feel at home!

Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort – A haven for kids and adults

Throughout your stay at Le Vintuna Resort, you can never have a dull moment, we bet! If you are wondering what are the things to do in Gangtok? Well, be assured that you and all your family members will have great fun every day, and every minute.

You can start your day by witnessing a beautiful view of sun rising from behind the lofty mountains. The clean, and crisp air adds to the experience and makes you feel fresh. You can enjoy a delicious spread of breakfast at the restaurant or first take a dip in the pool to cool off. Later, you can decide to head out to explore the surroundings and popular attractions of Gangtok or enjoy a relaxing day in the resort indulging in a host of indoor activities. Kids will specially love these activities as they have a plethora of choices at the HappyHub, Club Mahindra’s signature activity centre. From stone painting to nail art, you and your children can have some fun time together.

Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort – the perfect base to explore the city

There are many beautiful places to visit in Gangtok that you must include in your itinerary. And Club Mahindra Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort would be the perfect base for it.

There are 10 tourist points in Gangtok that can be covered in a day. Here is a list of some places that you must not miss seeing during your stay at Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort.

· Nathula Pass (distance from Le Vintuna Resort – 69 km)

· Tsomgo Lake (distance from Le Vintuna Resort – 52 km)

· Saramsa Garden (distance from Le Vintuna Resort – 2km)

· Hanuman Tok (distance from Le Vintuna Resort – 23 km)

· Rumtek Monastery (distance from Le Vintuna Resort – 18 km)

. Temi Tea Garden (distance from Le Vintuna Resort – 46 km)

Best time to visit Gangtok

The best time to visit Gangtok is during the peak tourist season, i.e., between September and October and from March to June. During this period, the weather is pleasant, and you can enjoy the places comfortably.

