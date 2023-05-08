Cobox Metaverse: Virtual World, Another You

Cobox Metaverse how it Revolutionize Everything

Adaa, marketing director of Cobox, announced the launch of a new identity in the world of Cobox Metaverse after two years of long struggle. "We are ready to give a new identity in the virtual world," Adaa said.

Imagine a Cobox virtual world where you can meet your colleagues, travel to other countries, build your offices, conduct lessons for students, enjoy entertainment, and have social gatherings. This world has arrived and it's called the Metaverse. It allows you to share a virtual space to operate like the real world for everyone at the same time, with infinite memory history.

But if you thought Cobox Metaverse is only about gaming and virtual meetings, think again. It is going to transform new aspects of our daily life from firefighting and film making to manufacturing medicine. A whole new world is emerging, a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

The Cobox Metaverse technology is set to demonstrate its ability powered by blockchain technologies (NFTs) to conduct a realistic generated world in real-time. Cobox Metaverse is not only about owning a VR headset and jumping into a second life called gamification; Cobox people are owning a life on Cobox virtual land (NFTs), opening doors for new gaming industries worth $13 billion (1997) to $214 billion (2021) for frontiers.

Facebook changed its name to Meta and spent $10 billion on the Metaverse in 2021. Then, in the first five months of 2022, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and corporations invested $120 billion.

We have many opportunities for entrepreneurs wherever they are on the planet. Cobox Metaverse is going to be the second nature of children across the globe. Hundreds of developers, real estate developers, designers, architects, game developers, and creators have different definitions. The Metaverse has started to offer multiple opportunities, new ways to tackle deadly challenges, and be a digital twin with Cobox Metaverse.

The ability to predict climate change in advance is just a start. Like big tech companies Amazon, BMW, etc., are in digital twin technologies, they are creating down all the smallest details.

The future is going to be more efficient when one virtual world knows the second virtual world exists so that it can safely communicate, securely share information. The way we jump from website to website, in some time, we are going to jump from Metaverse to Metaverse. Some are busy developing Metaverse, and others are busy developing devices.

Cobox is helping users to launch their creativity around the globe. Cobox virtual world, where you can live, work, travel, and play, is just taking a while to complete, but it is not stopping businesses of all shapes and sizes from trying to emerge in Metaverse said to be the second life. Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, Metaverse Economy could be worth between $8 to $13 trillion by 2030, but getting there is going to require significant investment. The essence of the digital world, like smartphones, the web, gaming, we have always been in Metaverse. It's not something that is going to turn in a single day.

Cobox is looking at how to make those things more immersive, how to make those things more accessible, better for humanity, and how to make those things safer as well. Cobox users can have an amazing magical fantasy world where people will ride unicorns and dance on the moon. Like you want a 3D new building to look alike. For more opportunities, stay connected because we believe in "stay together, build together" because Cobox is built by users for users. Visit https://www.thecobox.org.

