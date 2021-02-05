Codename Hello Epic by SD Corp is the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of the Year
SD Corp-A Shapoorji Pallonji & Dilip Thacker Group venture is one of the most respected and reputed names in the realty sector. Any project that has been designed and executed by them checks all the boxes when it comes to excellence. It is therefore no surprise that the latest project from SD Corp - Codename Hello Epic, one of South Mumbai’s most awaited residential projects, was named as the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of The Year at the Hindustan Times Titans of Mumbai Real Estate Awards 2021.
This award is indeed another feather in the company’s cap, that has won multiple awards for other developments. What makes it unique is that this award marks the beginning of success in not just business but also innovation for the Sewri project at pre-launch stage itself.
Mr Rajeeb Dash, CSMO, SD Corp says, “We have been associated with Hindustan Times for more than 10 years now. Awards like these are a validation for our hard work and commitment. These awards not only provide recognition and motivation to keep doing innovative work, but also help in building trust and confidence in the mindset of customers to go ahead and invest in real estate. This in turn helps the economy grow further.
The government is already doing its bit to support the real estate sector, by measures like reducing the stamp duty, we feel additional tax benefits should be given to real estate buyers to motivate them to consider Real Estate as an investment option even from a short term perspective.”
The iconic project from the house of SD Corp has been aptly named Codename Hello Epic and is located in the heart of Mumbai at 10, R. A Kidwai Marg, Sewri, Mumbai 40015. This gated community has apartments in configurations of 2 and 2.5 BHK to suit the requirements of home buyers. The tower comprises three wings and will house approximately 220 apartments. While the price points are in the mid-segment, the project boasts of multiple amenities that offer residents an elevated lifestyle experience. These include, multipurpose room, fitness centre, swimming pool, Children's Play Area, Half net cricket, outdoor board games, Party Deck, Jogging loop, Barbeque Corner, Reflexology path, Senior Citizen's Corner, Garden of 5 senses, Meditation Court and Jogging loop.
Moreover, this boutique development offers residents sea views and the lifestyle and convenience of South Mumbai. Connectivity is excellent with access by road and local train – it is located 2 minutes from upcoming Trans-harbor sea link and Sewri Worli connector, 2 minutes from Sewri Railway Station and 10 minutes from Eastern Freeway Exit. It is conveniently located in proximity to schools, hospitals, local markets, malls etc.
The under construction project offers various tailor made payment plans to suit the customer. To know more you may visit: www.helloepic.in
RERA number: P51900026182
