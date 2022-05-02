Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Stories / CoinDCX lists inflation-fighting community driven project MahaDAO
brand stories

CoinDCX lists inflation-fighting community driven project MahaDAO

With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative & revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down with inflation.
CoinDCX’s listing of MahaDAO will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the INR pair - MAHA/INR.
Published on May 02, 2022 06:41 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

MahaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been listed on India’s renowned digital asset exchange, CoinDCX.

https://coindcx.com/trade/mahainr

MahaDAO is a community-powered DAO that empowers billions of people to preserve their purchasing power through the inflation-proof currency, ARTH. ARTH closely translates to economic prosperity in Sanskrit; an offering that MahaDAO finds is the basic essence of life.

With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative & revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down with inflation.

CoinDCX’s listing of MahaDAO will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the INR pair - MAHA/INR. While ARTH is an inflation-proof stablecoin, MAHA is the backbone for governing the project. Anyone & everyone who is a MAHA token holder can govern MahaDAO, a basic feature of the DAO ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP