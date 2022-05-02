Home / Brand Stories / CoinDCX lists inflation-fighting community driven project MahaDAO
brand stories

CoinDCX lists inflation-fighting community driven project MahaDAO

With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative & revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down with inflation.
CoinDCX’s listing of MahaDAO will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the INR pair - MAHA/INR.
CoinDCX’s listing of MahaDAO will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the INR pair - MAHA/INR.
Published on May 02, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Brand Studio

MahaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been listed on India’s renowned digital asset exchange, CoinDCX.

https://coindcx.com/trade/mahainr

MahaDAO is a community-powered DAO that empowers billions of people to preserve their purchasing power through the inflation-proof currency, ARTH. ARTH closely translates to economic prosperity in Sanskrit; an offering that MahaDAO finds is the basic essence of life.

With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative & revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down with inflation.

CoinDCX’s listing of MahaDAO will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the INR pair - MAHA/INR. While ARTH is an inflation-proof stablecoin, MAHA is the backbone for governing the project. Anyone & everyone who is a MAHA token holder can govern MahaDAO, a basic feature of the DAO ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out