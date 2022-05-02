CoinDCX lists inflation-fighting community driven project MahaDAO

MahaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been listed on India’s renowned digital asset exchange, CoinDCX.

MahaDAO is a community-powered DAO that empowers billions of people to preserve their purchasing power through the inflation-proof currency, ARTH. ARTH closely translates to economic prosperity in Sanskrit; an offering that MahaDAO finds is the basic essence of life.

With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative & revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down with inflation.

CoinDCX’s listing of MahaDAO will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the INR pair - MAHA/INR. While ARTH is an inflation-proof stablecoin, MAHA is the backbone for governing the project. Anyone & everyone who is a MAHA token holder can govern MahaDAO, a basic feature of the DAO ecosystem.

