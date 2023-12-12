Coinex Referral Code – qkf8c (Coinex Referral Program)

Coinex referral code is qkf8c. Using this referral code users can get a bonus upto $4163 and can also share invitation code with friends to get upto 40% per referral. Coinex is the leading crypto exchange platform for crypto derivatives trading. It offers copy trading options for its users.

How to Create Account on Coinex

Go to the official CoinEx website. Make sure to use a secure and verified link to avoid phishing scams.

Look for a "Sign Up" or "Register" button on the homepage and click on it.

Users will be asked to provide some basic information. This typically includes email address and a password. Make sure to use a strong and secure password.

After completing the registration form, CoinEx will likely send a verification email to the address provided. Open the email and click on the verification link to activate the account.

Once the account is verified, return to the CoinEx website and log in using the email address and password provided during registration.

For added security, consider enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on the CoinEx account. This usually involves using an authentication app on users’ mobile devices.

Some cryptocurrency exchanges, including CoinEx, may require users to complete identity verification (KYC) to comply with regulatory requirements. This often involves providing a government-issued ID and other personal information.

After successfully logging in, users can deposit funds into your CoinEx account. This may involve transferring cryptocurrencies from another wallet or depositing fiat currency, depending on the options available on CoinEx.

About Coinex

CoinEx is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that has gained prominence in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital assets. As of the last knowledge update in January 2022, CoinEx has been recognized for its user-friendly interface, a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, and various trading features. While the specific details may have evolved since then, this overview provides insights into the platform's features and its role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Background and History:

Founded in December 2017, CoinEx is a cryptocurrency exchange that originated in Hong Kong. Established by Haipo Yang, the founder of ViaBTC mining pool, CoinEx initially gained attention as a crypto-to-crypto exchange platform. Over time, it expanded its services to include fiat-to-crypto trading, futures trading, margin trading, and various other features to cater to the diverse needs of the cryptocurrency community.

User Interface and Experience:

CoinEx has been praised for its intuitive and user-friendly interface. The platform is designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders, providing a smooth onboarding experience for those new to cryptocurrency trading while offering advanced tools for seasoned investors. The user interface typically features real-time market data, interactive charts, and a straightforward navigation system.

Supported Cryptocurrencies:

One of the strengths of CoinEx lies in its extensive list of supported cryptocurrencies. Users can trade a variety of digital assets, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and many others. Additionally, CoinEx often lists newly launched tokens and supports a wide range of trading pairs, allowing users to explore diverse investment opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.

Trading Features:

CoinEx provides a range of trading features to accommodate different trading strategies. Some of the key features include:

Spot Trading: Users can engage in spot trading, where they buy and sell actual cryptocurrencies at current market prices.

Futures Trading: CoinEx offers futures contracts, allowing users to speculate on the future price movements of cryptocurrencies. Futures trading involves the use of leverage, providing traders with the potential for higher returns, but it also comes with increased risk.

Margin Trading: With margin trading, users can borrow funds to increase their trading position size. This feature amplifies both potential profits and losses, so it is essential for users to understand the risks involved.

Staking and Yield Farming: CoinEx may offer staking services, allowing users to earn rewards by holding certain cryptocurrencies in their accounts. Additionally, the platform might support yield farming, a decentralized finance (DeFi) activity that involves providing liquidity to a protocol in exchange for rewards.

Security Measures:

Security is a paramount concern for any cryptocurrency exchange, and CoinEx has implemented various measures to safeguard user funds and data. These measures often include:

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Users are typically encouraged to enable 2FA to add an extra layer of security to their accounts.

Cold Wallet Storage: CoinEx may store the majority of user funds in cold wallets, which are not connected to the internet, reducing the risk of hacking.

Encryption: The platform employs encryption protocols to secure the transmission of data between users and the exchange.

Regular Security Audits: Periodic security audits and assessments help identify and address potential vulnerabilities in the system.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.