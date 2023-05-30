Collegedunia Bags Award at ASSOCHAM’s 16th International Education Leadership & Skill Development Summit 2023

Collegedunia, India's leading Education Portal, has bagged the prestigious Ed-Tech Company of the Year Award - Enterprise Technology at the renowned ASSOCHAM's 16th International Education Leadership & Skill Development Summit 2023, held on May 26th in New Delhi. The award highlighted Collegedunia's relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and the drive to enhance the educational experience for millions of students.

Additionally, Mr Sahil Chalana, the visionary Founder and CEO of Collegedunia, was honored as the Edupreneur of the Year, a testament to his remarkable leadership and entrepreneurial spirit in the education industry. Mr Chalana's passion for transforming the landscape of higher education in India has been instrumental in Collegedunia's success and its impact on shaping the future of learning.

The summit aimed to align with India's G20 Education Aspirations, focusing on the theme of Strengthening the Social Fabric with Values & Ethics-based Education, alongside Life Skills. Collegedunia participated as the Principal Partner in ASSOCHAM's Summit. The summit focused on important aspects such as G20 Education, National Education Policy, and Education Vision. The Summit was attended by prominent figures, including Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, Principals, Deans, Directors from esteemed institutions, innovative Ed-Tech start-ups to foster collaboration and envision an education ecosystem with global standards.

The event witnessed participation from esteemed policymakers, including Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President of the Indian National Science Academy, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education, which further enriched the discussions and added credibility to the event.

Collegedunia's exceptional innovation in the field of Edtech was acknowledged as it stood out among numerous nominations in the prestigious 'Edtech Company of the Year' category. Commenting on the achievement, Mr Sahil Chalana said, "We are truly humbled to receive the Ed-Tech Company of the Year award. At Collegedunia, we believe that universities play a vital role in shaping successful careers, and it is our mission to ensure that students have access to the best educational resources and opportunities. The award serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to transforming education in India."

The summit fostered productive discussions and facilitated the exchange of ideas, resulting in the development of a detailed action plan and a roadmap for a progressive education system in India. Collegedunia's remarkable achievements reinforce the company's dedication and leadership in shaping a transformative education landscape that empowers students and prepares them for success.

