Collegedunia Excellence Awards 2023: Celebrating Educational Success

Collegedunia Connect is a platform with a vision to catalyse a holistic transformation of the Indian education sector. It brings together policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to collectively brainstorm, discuss challenges, explore opportunities, and nurture the aspirations of education in India. Collegedunia Excellence Awards are back and bigger than ever before! The awards are to be felicitated on November 24, 2023, in the heart of the National Capital at Taj Palace, New Delhi, these awards aim to recognize and honour outstanding achievements in the field of education.



Collegedunia.com, founded in 2014 by BITS Pilani alumnus Sahil Chalana, has been at the forefront of the education sector for the past nine years. Serving as a one-stop destination for students, parents, and education industry players seeking information related to higher education in both India and abroad, Collegedunia has earned its reputation as India's largest student review platform, boasting more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews.

The Collegedunia Excellence Awards are not just any ordinary accolades; they are a celebration of dedication, innovation, and impact in advancing education and improving learning outcomes. These awards seek to celebrate the relentless efforts of individuals, educational institutions, public officials, and edu-corporates who have contributed significantly to the realm of education. Nominations are currently open, it is an impeccable opportunity for the educational champions who have made a significant impact on the Indian education landscape.

The Award Categories are as diverse as the educational landscape itself. They include Excellence in Infrastructure, Excellence in Research & Innovation, Best Industry-Academia Collaboration, Excellence in Social Responsibility etc in Higher Education, Emerging School of the Year, Excellence in Education, Innovative School of the Year etc in the Schools category, and more. Notably, there are also awards designed for Marketing Professionals, Edu-corporates, and Educational pioneers, to acknowledge their pivotal role in shaping the education sector.

The selection process is rigorous and ensures that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition. The Esteemed Jury Panel comprises eminent figures in the education sector, including, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Fr. Sebastian George, Director, XLRI Jamshedpur; Prof. Arvind Choubey, Director, NIT-Durgapur; Prof. Talat Ahmad, Ex-Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia; Prof. Yashwant Singh, Ex-Director, Banaras Hindu University and Many More.



What sets these awards apart is their inclusive nomination process. These are self-nominating awards, meaning that Universities, Institutes, Schools, Edu-Corporates, Marketing Professionals, Dignitaries, and Educators themselves can apply directly by filling out the online application form through the web portal: https://www.collegeduniaconnect.com.



With the launch of Collegedunia Connect this year, we aim to contribute to the Innovation Era of massive change in the Indian educational system with the Theme, Innovation in Education.

The Indian Education System is undergoing a huge paradigm shift from the conventional chalk-and-talk model of learning to modern digital learning and from passive learning to hands-on experiential learning, which can be largely attributed to the Innovation in Education.

In line with the Government of India’s endeavour to encourage transformation in education through innovation, the discussions will revolve around Experiential Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Industry 4.0.The Key Highlights of the Event includes: Keynote Address, Panel Discussions, Collegedunia Excellence Awards ceremony, The launch of a White Paper titled "Reimagining Education in India at 100 years of Independence.” It's an opportunity to join hands and collectively shape the future of education in India.

As we gear up to celebrate the spirit of excellence in education at the Collegedunia Excellence Awards and engage in insightful discussions at Collegedunia Connect 3.0, it's a great opportunity to contribute to the transformation and innovation of India's educational landscape. Together, we can nurture a brighter future for the generations to come!

