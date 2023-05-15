Collegedunia Organizes India's Largest Education Fair 2023

Collegedunia, India's leading education portal, once again revolutionized the way students explored their academic options. With the successful launch of the Collegedunia Education Fair '23, held on May 6 and 7 at Pragati Maidan, students across the NCR region were seen flocking to this extravagant event, making it India's Largest Education Fair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Collegedunia Education Fair '23 proved to be a tremendous success, attracting an overwhelming footfall of over 6500 students. This unprecedented number highlighted the immense value the event held for both colleges and students alike.

The education fair boasted participation from more than 70 universities and Institutes, offering students an unparalleled opportunity to explore a vast array of career options with popular institutes like Amity University, Chitkara University, KCC Institutes, KR Mangalam University, Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, World College of Technology and Management, Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology(PIET) and Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU) and many more. Students had a vast range of courses to choose ranging from B.Tech, BBA, Law, Aeronautics, Medical, Mass Communication to niche courses like Maritime Studies, Animation, Sports Management and Footwear Design, to name a few. The Collegedunia Education Fair '23 was a one-stop destination for students and their guardians seeking comprehensive information on higher education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was a really good experience for us. It was properly organized with some real traffic and engagement, great branding activities were seen before and at the event. All in all, we really found Collegedunia to be an effective single platform for us." ~ Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth.

One of the standout features of the event was the on-the-spot admission/application facility provided by participating universities. Students had the unique advantage of securing admissions in their desired programs without delay, allowing them to take a significant step towards their academic and professional aspirations. The fair enabled students to compare universities, fees, infrastructure, facilities, and placement records, empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their future.

The Collegedunia Education Fair '23 also saw personalized counselling sessions with domain experts. Students were seen discussing their ambitions and receiving valuable guidance on the best courses and universities that aligned with their career goals. This personalized approach ensured that students made choices that set them on the path to success.

Scholarships offered at this event worth crores enabled deserving students to pursue their dream careers without the burden of educational expenses, fostering a culture of inclusive education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, the event offered psychometric tests to help students assess their personality traits, strengths, and weaknesses. Armed with this self-awareness, students could explore career options that aligned perfectly with their interests and aspirations, ensuring a fulfilling and prosperous future.

Moreover, the event presented students with networking opportunities that fostered meaningful conversations with college representatives. Overall, Collegedunia Education Fair '23 proved to be an unforgettably valuable experience, combining the excitement of an education fair with the prospect of a brighter future.

"We were thrilled to have organized India's Largest Education Fair, providing students and institutes an exceptional platform to connect. We look forward to organizing more such events PAN-India, empowering students nationwide." - Sanjay Meena, Business Head of Collegedunia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.