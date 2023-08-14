Collegedunia.com launches CD Connect 3.0

Collegedunia Connect 3.0, an annual initiative celebrating education thought leaders and change-makers, was launched by Collegedunia in 2021. Founded in 2014 by Sahil Chalana, an alumnus of BITS Pilani, Collegedunia.com has emerged as the go-to destination for students, parents, and education industry players looking for reliable information on higher education in India and abroad. With over 300,000 authentic student reviews, the platform has earned its position as India's largest student review platform and ranks among the top 100 websites in the country.

Collegedunia Connect is a Revolutionary platform that aims to bring together policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to collectively ideate and discuss the challenges, opportunities, and aspirations of education in India. The goal is to create an inclusive, equitable, and future-ready education system that fosters lifelong learning, critical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

The journey of Collegedunia Connect began in 2021 with the Chennai Chapter, which featured productive discussions centred around the Impact of the Pandemic on Higher Education. In 2022, the event expanded its reach with the Delhi & Gujarat Chapters under the theme "Reimagining Education in India @ 100 Years."

With aim to contribute to the Innovation Era of massive change in the Indian educational system and continuing its vision to transform education & enlighten all stakeholders, Collegedunia is now eagerly preparing for "Collegedunia Connect 3.0" in the National Capital - New Delhi on November 24, 2023, at the prestigious Taj Palace. The Indian Education System is undergoing a massive paradigm shift from the conventional chalk-and-talk model of learning to modern digital learning and from passive to hands-on experiential learning. This transformation is largely attributed to the Innovation in Education. The discussions will revolve around Experiential Learning, Artificial Intelligence in Education, Industry 4.0 and Education for all. This event promises to be a grand gathering of the education fraternity, offering a unique platform for collaboration and exchange of ideas.

“With CD Connect 3.0, we offer a platform to connect the brightest minds in the field of education to exchange ideas, expand employability and transform the NEP vision into reality. “ ~ Sahil Chalana, Founder - Collegedunia



Key Highlights of Collegedunia Connect 3.0:

Keynote Address: Eminent speakers will deliver engaging and inspiring speeches on education's future and the challenges ahead.

Panel Discussions: Thought leaders and experts will engage in constructive discussions on key issues impacting education.

Awards & Recognition: Outstanding achievements in the education sector will be celebrated, honouring dedication, innovation, and impact.

White Paper @Reimagining Education in India@100 years of Independence: A visionary roadmap for transforming education, outlining innovative ideas and strategies.

The Collegedunia Excellence Awards seek to recognize and honour outstanding achievements in the field of education. The awards celebrate individuals, educational institutions, public officials, and edu-corporates that have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and impact in advancing education and improving learning outcomes.The award categories include, University of the Year, Outstanding Technology Solution in Education, Best Edtech Platform of the Year, Innovative School of the Year, Outstanding Leadership Award, Education Pioneer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Entrepreneur of the Year and Many More.

“With Collegedunia Excellence Awards, we strive to recognise and reward achievers by keeping the process comprehensive and transparent. Our esteemed Jury will consist of eminent personalities from regulatory bodies and Institutes of eminence.” ~ Sanjay Meena - Business Head - Collegedunia

The White Paper on Reimagining Education @100 Years represents a visionary roadmap for transforming education in our nation as we commemorate a century of independence. This forward-thinking document brings together the expertise of renowned industry veterans such as Prof. KK Aggarwal; Former Chairman, NBA, Dr SS Mantha; Former Chairman, AICTE, Prof. P.B.Sharma; Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Dr. Anup K Singh; Director General, Nirma University, Mr. Onkar Bagaria; CEO, VGU- Jaipur, Dr. Balvinder Shukla; Vice Chancellor, Amity University-Noida, Prof. Vivek Suneja; Director, FMS-Delhi and many more.

Educational leaders, institutions, and enthusiasts can participate in Collegedunia Connect 3.0 by registering at https://www.collegeduniaconnect.com/.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.