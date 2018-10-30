Colour happy: Browns for all seasons and occasions

There are very few colours which suit all kinds of personalities. Shades such as blue, green, pink, and violet can make a stark difference to your whole look, and even make you feel great for the first few days . Then, once the colour eventually fades, it not only leaves a bad taste but a hole in your pocket, too.

Brown, though, is one such hair colour, which is not just synonymous with richness, but also works beautifully across personalities and situations. Brown hair colour shades are delicious to look at and usually evoke the best memories: caramel, chocolate, toffee, and honey, just to name a few. Whether you’re looking to deepen or lighten your hair colour or go for a brand new look, there’s a gorgeous brown for every need. Garnier Color Natural’s brown shades include colours that complement every kind of personality.

But, how do you pick a favourite brown? First, it helps to pick a colour that best complements your skin tone and look. To make things easier, Garnier Color Naturals has four beautiful brown shades that are not only pocket-friendly, but comes equipped with essential oils that will nourish your hair. Read on about their range of browns to find the on which is a perfect match for you!

Caramel Brown (Shade 5.32)

Taapsee Pannu sporting Caramel Brown from Garnier Color Naturals (Garnier)

With hints of gold and caramel for the perfect-layered brown, this cozy shade will brighten up your hair and add an X-factor to your look. The shade brings out the adventurous side of your personality and makes you shine wherever you go.

The unique aspect of this shade is that it suits all Indian skin tones and complexions perfectly, which makes it a great choice for anybody who’s looking to add that something special to their everyday looks.

Darkest Brown ( Shade 3)

This dark chocolate brown hair colour makes a classic statement. The lush, head-turning shade looks gorgeous on anyone and is ideal for almost any look. In fact, most of us don’t realise that our natural hair colour leans more towards dark brown and not black, which makes this shade ideal for grey coverage and natural, shiny hair. Being closest to our natural hair colour, Garnier Colour Natural’s darkest brown is a shade most women vouch for.

Brown (Shade 4)

Angira Dhar sports the versatile Brown from Garnier Color Naturals (Garnier)

If there is a hair colour shade you can pick out blindfolded, then it has to be the simple and sophisticated Brown. For women who are looking at experimenting with their hair colour, but at the same time do not want it to turn out too outlandish, this is an apt shade. It goes with every occasion and every outfit. Be it a morning puja or an evening party or simply at work, Brown works best for every season and reason.

Light Brown (Shade 5)

Neha Sharma in Garnier Colour Naturals shade of light brown (Garnier)

One of the most easy-going hair colours, light brown, is perfect to ease your look into summer or brighten up your complexion come fall. For anyone with fair to wheatish complexions, Light Brown is the go-to hair colour shade. It is the perfect choice for someone looking to flaunt a new look that flatters all the colours and styles in their wardrobe and brings compliments from everyone!

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 17:35 IST