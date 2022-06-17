Colours to wear to Boost Your Productivity at work

Colours have certain moods to them, believe it or not, they play a huge role in how you feel! It is essential that you choose the colour of your outfit appropriately, especially in your workspace. Not only can the right colour boost your productivity, but also your mood. Did you know? Contrary to the popular belief that workwear styles have to be neutral-toned, wearing a diverse colour palette has actually proven to help bring your A-game on at work!

If you're looking to boost your productivity at work, experts at VERO MODA have put together a list of ideal colours that you can incorporate into your work wardrobe.

Check them out:

Radiant Reds

This bright cherry colour is an eye-catching and stimulating hue. Additionally, it has an extremely powerful impact on the atmosphere. This is because it has an action-oriented aura that brings out energy and strength. You can use this hue to your benefit by wearing it during presentations or client meetings. Team up a red shirt with a muted trouser to balance the look!

Beaming Blues

The blue palette exudes an immense sense of comfort and happiness. Gearing up for a stressful and long day at work? The colour blue is your buddy! Shades of blue can help refresh your mind and amplify intellectual activity. Furthermore, it aids in providing clarity and prevents brain fog. Use this sky breathing blue at its best by pairing it with white. This combination will bring utmost peace and satisfaction to your inner self.

Gentle Greens

Wearing tints of green can take you back to nature, instantly calming the mind.

Green can be very useful in bringing about reassurance and harmony. Additionally, this colour is known to be extremely soothing to the eye. Try using hues of green for your top half rather than your bottom half, and pair it with subdued tones.

Youthful Yellows

Are you feeling overwhelmed by work pressure? Introduce yellow in your office wear trousseau. Yellow is instrumental in increasing and radiating optimism and simultaneously helps maintain confidence while playing a vital role in augmenting creativity. It is the strongest psychological colour that evokes an elated and playful feeling. Avoid pairing yellow with dark hues or matching it with other vivid or subtle colours.

Pick your office outfit wisely, keeping in mind the tones and hues - and most importantly, your mood! Find these lovely, vibrant hues of joy at VERO MODA!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.