Coming up: A stylish, star-studded night for tinsel town

The much-awaited celebration of panache is back in its third avatar! Hindustan Times is here again with the ultimate celebration of style – Skoda presents India’s Most Stylish 2022 – powered by RK Jewellers.

The awards honour India's biggest style icons from Bollywood, Fashion, Sports, Business and other industries, in an evening filled with fun, frolic, glitter and lots of fireworks. After the success of the first two editions, and a hiatus caused by the pandemic, India’s Most Stylish 2022 is all set to paint Mumbai red on July 15, 2022.

The two-hour event will see the who’s who of tinsel town in attendance, dressed in their very best on the red carpet, followed by a main show. The event will feature around 20 awards categories with special entertainment acts by celebrities, including a fashion show by one of India’s ace fashion designers. From the fabulous to the fantastical, glamorous to outrageous, India’s Most Stylish witnesses the most stylish celebrities on the red carpet and the main show.

The Mumbai venue is in keeping with the tradition of this star-studded event, which has always been hosted in the city of dreams. It has the best dressed celebs in attendance, including popular names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Rampal, Rohit Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunny Leone, to name a few, who rate high on the style sheet and do not fail to turn heads on the red carpet.

In the past editions, the awards nights have also been graced by style icons from industries other than Bollywood who have created a niche for themselves with the way they dress and project themselves. This list features prominent names such as fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna, sports personalities Kapil Dutt and Heena Sidhu, musician Tanishk Bagchi, artist Mithu Sen, business icon Natasha Poonawala, and many more. The event is attended by more than 100 big personalities and top celebrities across genres and industry lines.

India’s Most Stylish 2022 is an award ceremony with a twist. At the awards night, actors, filmmakers and other prominent celebrities win accolades not for their craft or acting prowess, but for how fashion savvy they are and how unique their individual style is.

In the previous edition, some of the winners in the top categories were Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Anushka Sharma.

Our favourite Indian personalities are often seen strutting out in their best outfits on this night. This year's show will be no exception, as it will be filled with fun, breathtaking performances and nostalgic moments. The title sponsor for the event is Skoda and it is powered by RK Jewellers.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HT Brand Studio team.