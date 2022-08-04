Commitment & core values guide work at a leading advertising agency, RSK

Founded in 2017, this idea of RSK Advertising agency has flourished into a successfully functioning advertising agency.

Conceptualized and created hand to hand research by one person from Dilshad Garden, Delhi: RAVI KUMAR is our core valued team of RSK, and second is now HARI OM VERMA as a PROPRIETOR, having worked with leading advertising agency experience last 25 years.

RSK advertising is a print, radio, magazine & Branding, Designing and other media buying and planning related services.

Their services are very detailed and attention to customer requirements is always a priority for them.

RSK works with a wide range of Indian and global brands print and radio advertising.

Everything at RSK advertising ensures that their clients have a competitive advantage with creative media or print media campaigns that are smart, strategic and most importantly effective.

HARIOM remarks: At RSK Advertising, we are guided by our core values and limitless curiosity. We strive to provide the right sharpness to our clients with a team of working professionals-experts in their fields, who help in the creation of budget-friendly and thoughtful campaigns.

RAVI KUMAR Says: Every day at our end we try to live and work by our long-held virtues and values of integrity, simplicity, quality work and a commitment to improving the world.

As an agency, RSK Advertising has worked across a multitude of cultures, countries, industries and worked with established successful companies and exciting young start-up brands. Its efforts and commitment at rsk advertising have made it one of the fastest-growing agencies in terms of finance as well. The agency churned a turnover in crores in the past year and shows no signs of stopping.

And also we would like to extend our warm hands to offer your company the services.

In Brief: -

They serve more than 70 prominent corporate clients (on retainer ship/ advertising) and have a proven track record in almost all major verticals i.e., Moti Lal &sons, LD sons' jewels Nd IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Infrastructure, FMCG like, Madhusudan ghee, Ananda Paneer, Education like, ITS College,DPS,BalBharati, Mapple Bear & Shri Ram Global schools..., Hospitality. Like Bhutan airway, Sharaf travels & paras' holidays..., Banking & Finance, Healthcare, E-Commerce, etc. To name a few, we are serving International, Llyod Electrical, Okaya,Sleepwell,Prayag, Vectus, Sheetal Group, Usha Sriram, Arise India, Champion Mobile, Simmtronics Semiconductors, Kyocera Document Solutions, Orkus, Intec AC, Gautam Polymers, Clyde Bergman, Sharp India, as real estate's,..BCC Infra, ATS Infrastructure, Eldeco, ABA Corp,Gaurs,Mahagun,Migsun Group, Le Solitarian, Microtek, K World Group, KDP,Samriddhi, Managalya, Aarcity, S. G. Estate, Mahagun, Fusion etc.

