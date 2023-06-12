Community Marketing: Driving The Success of Ethereum, Apecoin, And DogeMiyagi

“Business only has two functions – marketing and innovation” - Milan Kundera.

For cryptocurrency, these two functions are the lifeline of its success. When crypto first entered the financial market, it was seen as just a fad but eventually, many interested risk-takers gravitated toward it, and their risks paid off heavily. This was mostly possible through marketing, innovation, and building a strong community. This other lifeline and perhaps, the most important, because through community, the respective platforms can reach audiences far and wide, whilst also attracting newer groups of investors to their door, which facilitates their growth.

The right kind of marketing fueled the growth and success of many tokens, but our particular focus is on Ethereum and Apecoin. Through various successful strategies, these coins were able to use their communities to spread the word about their brand. For Ethereum, its community did the most for its marketing, which contributed efforts to be loud about the brand, and Apecoin utilizes creators and celebrities to spread the word about their brand. DogeMiyagi takes the strategies of the pioneering meme coins but with one difference – it already has a strong community due to its pop culture concept.

Ethereum Community DAO

When marketing became a priority of Ethereum, a group of passionate investors came together to create the Ethereum Marketing DAO. This group gave Ethereum its marketing lifeline by creating a set of marketing and communication activities that contribute to its long-term success. Though developing a strong positioning online for Ethereum, giving its audience a deeper understanding and a closer look into the project by providing insights and in-depth information, made them feel more inclusive.

In addition to this, it experiences further growth through social media pages like Ethereum Daily where users stay up to date with the latest news. This also allows them to share news they find interesting onto their feeds and through this community sharing, more users find their way toward Ethereum.

Apecoin: Marketing Through People

Apecoin has only been on the market for about a year but has had a very successful marketing run and has built a strong community. It is the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, which gives it an advantage in its marketing. The promotion of the coin through the community comes in the form of ownership and usage.

Apecoin has a commercialization policy that allows users to bring the NFT collection to the real world and form entire brands around it. For example, creating a water brand using an Ape NFT on the label. This is a next-generation strategy because not only does it allow for a larger base of NFT owners, it raises awareness of the brand by promoting the NFTs commercially which has the potential to reach a far wider audience.

DogeMiyagi: Self-Marketing Genius

DogeMiyagi has a similar genius to Dogecoin in the sense that its community marketing has the potential to be very strong. By forming a brand around one of the most loved pieces of pop culture, it absorbs an already existing fanbase into its community, growing it exponentially.

This will lead to new levels of promotion and exposure from within the community because of the concept being so loved. Users will feel compelled to share content related to DogeMiyagi because of the connection that was so strongly created. This will allow them to reach a wider audience and promote themselves in various ways and on various platforms.

Furthermore, the 10% commission structure of the token will encourage more users to share their brand to unlock this benefit, thereby increasing its exposure and expanding its community.

Community – The Lifeline of Crypto

Whether it is meme coins or traditional crypto, communities play a vital role in ensuring their survival and growth. These communities amplify, and in some cases are, the marketing strategies of the tokens. Ethereum, Apecoin, and DogeMiyagi are prime examples of how well community marketing works and reveal its potential to make cryptos successful.

