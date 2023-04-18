Comparing Floki Inu, Dogecoin & Dogetti: Which Meme Coin Stands Out As The Most Unique?

Floki Inu, named after Elon Musk's pet dog, has rapidly gained popularity in the world of decentralised finance (DeFi) and decentralised applications (DApps). In a crowded field of popular, community-driven meme coins, does Floki Inu stand out when compared to other coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) or even the new cryptoDogetti (DETI)?

Floki Inu: A Unique Ecosystem Driven by Community

Floki Inu's ecosystem comprises several cutting-edge offerings, including Valhalla Play 2 Earn metaverse, FlokiFi for DeFi projects, Flokiplaces for NFTs and merchandise, and the University of Floki for crypto education. With a total circulation of 8.9 trillion tokens, a maximum supply of 20 trillion, and a market capitalization of $335 million, Floki Inu's long-term investment potential suggests a bright future.

The Floki Vikings, a passionate community of over 440,000 members, are at the helm of Floki Inu's meteoric rise. Their mission is to propel FLOKI to global fame, and they have gained notoriety for their impactful social media raids and viral Floki memes that resonate with a broad audience.

Floki Inu's success story can be attributed to the community's unwavering support and tireless efforts. The project has evolved from a meme to a trailblazing utility token project with a community-driven approach that aims to empower individuals. The Valhalla NFT Metaverse Game is just one example of the unique and immersive offerings that the community is working on to enhance the FLOKI token's value proposition.

Floki Inu, Dogecoin, and Dogetti: A Comparison of Community Support

Meme coins are often sustained by strong crypto community support, and in this aspect, Floki Inu does not necessarily stand out as radically different from other coins like Dogecoin, the oldest and largest of the meme coins. Dogecoin has been sustained by strong support from its community over the years, which has endowed it with the resilience to cope with market pressures.

Another recent example is Dogetti (DETI), a new coin that has generated millions of dollars in its current presale and is expected to be a successful crypto. Dogetti has a strong focus on building a community-centred framework and delivers a tight focus on its members being part of the Dogetti family. DETI incorporates its members into its decision-making process and weaves a humorous take on crime family tropes with an ecosystem that reinforces a sense of family and loyalty.

Dogetti (DETI) has a 6% tax on transactions, and it distributes this in three different ways. 2% goes into the pockets of those who hold DETI tokens, another 2% goes towards a charity chosen by members, and the final portion is assigned to liquidity and token burning.

Although Floki Inu is an impressive crypto, it would be untrue to frame it as unique amongst the meme coins because of how it is propelled and sustained by its community. The relationship between a coin and its members is the cornerstone principle for many meme coins, including Floki Inu, Dogecoin, and Dogetti.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

