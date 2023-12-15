Comparing health insurance plans: How to choose the best one for you

You buy a health insurance policy, and so does your friend. When discussing your plan benefits with your friend over tea, you realise you are paying more for a policy offering fewer benefits than your buddy’s plan. If you wonder how that happened, blame it on your lack of research. Different health insurance plans come with varying premium costs, benefits, deductibles, co-payments, and terms and conditions. Therefore, comparing health insurance plans can help you find one that aligns with your coverage requirements and budget. Explore how a thorough review of the plans available in the market can assist you in making an informed decision.

Is comparing health insurance plans necessary?

Yes, it is important to compare health insurance plans before buying because of the following reasons:

It helps you make an informed choice. If you buy a healthcare plan suggested by the agent or any plan without any research or comparison, you may miss out on a better deal. The plan may have a high premium, not enough coverage, or many exclusions. As a result, you may end up spending more from your pocket.

You will be aware of the benefits, inclusions and exclusions, claim process, waiting period, and add-on covers offered by different insurance companies. Based on your budget and medical needs, you can select the plan.

How to compare health insurance plans?

You must consider several factors while comparing health insurance plans to ensure you buy the best health insurance. Let’s take a look at some of the factors —

1. Coverage and premium: These are directly related. The more comprehensive the coverage, the higher the premium. But, buying a health insurance plan without sufficient coverage because the premium will be low is of no use. So, look for a plan with maximum coverage and affordable premiums.

2. Waiting period: Health insurance plans don’t cover you from day one. There’s a waiting period, particularly for pre-existing diseases, during which you cannot raise a claim. Look for a plan that comes with a minimum waiting period.

3. Reputation of the insurance provider: This is an important factor you must check; otherwise, you will run from pillar to post to resolve your claims and queries. By reading customer reviews and ratings, and talking to past and present customers, you will get an idea about the credibility of the insurer. Also, check the claims process and claim settlement ratio to know if your claims will be settled smoothly.

4. Network hospitals: Select an insurance company with a wide network of hospitals and ensure the ones in your vicinity are on the network list. This will help you avail of cashless hospitalisation in addition to getting quality healthcare facilities.

5. Inclusions and exclusions: The best policy should have wide coverage such as daycare procedures, domiciliary treatments, AYUSH, organ donor expenses, critical illnesses like cancer, stroke, and kidney problems, in addition to costs incurred on hospitalisation, pre- and post-hospitalisation. The policy should have minimum exclusions.

6. Other terms and conditions: The health plan shouldn’t have any sub-limits, co-pay clause, or cap on room rent, as this will increase your out-of-pocket expenses.

7. Tax benefits: Check if the policy offers tax benefits. Under Section 80D, you can avail of a tax rebate on the premium paid towards your health insurance policy.

Conclusion

Every insurance provider will promise the best healthcare plan. Trusting them completely and buying the first available plan is not a wise decision. To get the best plan that will meet your requirements, you need to research the different plans available and make a comparison based on the coverage, premium, inclusions, exclusions, etc. This will help you make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

