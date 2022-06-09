Comparing Logarithmic Finance to Cryptocurrencies like Sandbox & Polygon

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world when ranked by market capitalization, the blockchain with the greatest total value of locked funds in DeFi applications, and also the smart contract platform which has the most dApps built on it.

With over 3000 dApps currently running on the Ethereum blockchain and at least 350,000 ERC20 token smart contracts, you would be excused for feeling a little overwhelmed. This list of the top Ethereum-based crypto projects, featuring Logarithmic Finance (LOG) and more, has been compiled to help save you time.

Revolutionary Decentralized Fundraising App: Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is an Ethereum-based token for Logarithmic Finance, a platform and swapping protocol in an ecosystem that innovates by supporting developers who are working on early-stage DeFi projects with a decentralized funding platform. It offers a way of raising capital for creators that is an alternative to comparatively centralized, costly, and high-risk methods such as initial coin offerings (ICO).

Users can take advantage of the interoperability benefits of the Ethereum blockchain by connecting their third-party wallets via Metamask. Logarithmic Finance will also add multichain support for the Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Avalanche, Tezos, and Polygon blockchains in the future.

The project was first announced in October 2021 and the presale launched recently, following months of polishing. The Logarithmic Finance (LOG) token will be released soon and will be used for DAO voting and utility on the network, as well as to earn staking rewards.

Ethereum’s Top Metaverse Project: The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is an ERC20 token that is used for governance via The Sandbox DAO and for utility in The Sandbox ecosystem. The Sandbox is a metaverse game comprising interconnected user-created experiences and NFT integration. Creators can design NFT assets and deploy them on the game’s NFT marketplace or share them with friends by placing them in plots of land in the metaverse which they can acquire by purchasing virtual land deed NFTs called LAND. Assets also come in the form of avatars and wearable items.

Anybody can create virtual experiences on The Sandbox (SAND) if they hold all the necessary NFTs, and the project has already implemented in-game content curated officially for big-name music artist Snoop Dogg.

Top Layer 2 Ethereum Scaling Solution: Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum projects, allowing developers to create and deploy Ethereum-based smart contracts on the Polygon mainnet to take advantage of increased network speeds and low gas fees compared to those deployed on regular Ethereum.

It is also easy for developers to port their projects between Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC), as well as create smart contracts which are interoperable with those built on either network.

Ethereum Has Been Around For a Long time and It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Ethereum has been around for a long time. Its popularity is enduring and it shows no signs of losing its position at or near the top of various crypto leaderboards. The network is reliable and is likely to continue long into the future. Benefits of choosing these Ethereum-based tokens include the reliability and security afforded by the host network, as well as the potential for interoperability, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.