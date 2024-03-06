Comparing Popular Cars in India: Hyundai Exter, Tata Altroz, and Swift - Prices, Features, and More

Thanks to their versatility, compact dimensions and frugal running costs, hatchbacks remain an ever-popular body style amongst Indian car buyers. Especially premium models that blend style, features and powertrains at an accessible price point.

Here we compare Hyundai's latest micro-SUV offering - the Hyundai Exter, Tata's slick Altroz and the reliable Maruti Suzuki Swift to see how they stack up on crucial parameters like pricing, dimensions, performance, features, safety and more to understand their individual strengths and value propositions for customers in detail.

Car Base Variant Top Model Hyundai Exter ₹ 7.39 Lakh ₹ 11.28 Lakh Tata Altroz ₹ 7.22 Lakh ₹ 12.53 Lakh Maruti Swift ₹ 6.55 Lakh ₹ 9.91 Lakh

The Hyundai Exter and Altroz span a similar price range overall. But Maruti has undercut both models with the Swift on road price by positioning it closer to the Tata Punch car price instead. However, the Altroz packs in more features justifying its premiums.

Dimensions Comparison

For interior roominess, cabin length, width, and wheelbase measurements matter.

Car Length Width Height Wheelbase Hyundai Exter 3815 mm 1710 mm 1631 mm 2450 mm Tata Altroz 3990 mm 1755 mm 1523 mm 2501 mm Maruti Swift 3840 mm 1735 mm 1530 mm 2450 mm

The Exter focuses on agile dimensions for easy urban commutes. The Tata Altroz maximises space for comfort. Swift strikes a balance for practical hatchback appeal. Overall, Altroz is the most spacious, while Exter is the most city-friendly in terms of its size.

Exterior Design Comparison

When it comes to styling, each model has a rather distinct design direction, from Hyundai's technical look to Tata's show car roots and Swift's timeless sporty aesthetic.

The Exter adapted Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness language upfront but with more butch, technical forms. The Altroz meanwhile displays Tata's Impact 2.0 lines for a concept car-like sci-fi look. In contrast, the Swift retains familiar sporty hatchback visuals through its generations for nostalgia.

In side profile, the Exter also gets a floating roof effect and clean surfaces, as does the Altroz, while Swift features a flowing sculpture. At the rear, the LED Taillights of Altroz and Exter modernise over Swift's classic design.

Interior Comfort and Experience

Inside as well, the cabin treatment remains rather unique for each model based on priorities - flair, functionality or familiarity.

The dual-tone treatment in Exter adapts a technical look by supervising digital clusters. Smartly packaged yet practical overall. Altroz wows with premium materials, intricate detailing and ambient lighting for sensory delight.

Swift offers a trademark all-black durable interior and ease of use, given decades of learning.

Infotainment and Connected Tech

For in-car entertainment, Exter gets wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, multi-colour MID, and Bose Sound. At the same time, Altroz responds with a floating touchscreen, voice assistant integration, and auto headlamps/wipers. Swift packed with SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment suffices for essentials.

Performance and Mileage

Car Engine Options Transmissions Mileage Hyundai Exter 1.2L Petrol, CNG 5MT, 5AMT 19-27 km/kg Tata Altroz 1.2L Petrol, NA, CNG & Turbo Diesel 5MT, 6DCA 19-26 km/kg Maruti Swift 1.2L K12 Petrol 5MT, 5AMT Auto 20-30 kmpl

The Exter's NA petrol, auto option and factory-fitted CNG focus on maximum efficiency over 20 km/l. Altroz offers energetic turbo-petrol and frugal diesel engine choices instead for 19-23 km/l economy. Swift solely packs the proven K12 petrol motor, returning 20-30 km/kg across manual/auto versions.

Safety Features Comparison

When it comes to safety, all three cars offer the essentials like airbags and ABS to reassure buyers. However, there are some differences in terms of structural strength and additional aids provided across variants.

Hyundai Exter

Six airbags, ABS, and rear sensors for base variants with the addition of essential ESP, vehicle stability management, and hill start to assist in higher trims. Adequate for the segment, but build quality lags Altroz.

Tata Altroz

Front dual airbags, ABS with corner stability control, ISOFIX anchors and rear sensors again on all variants are appreciable. Goes further by offering brake sway control from mid-variants upwards for electronic stability. A 5-star Global NCAP rating inspires immense confidence in structural strength as well.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

It packs dual airbags, ABS, and reverse parking sensors for essential safety. Hill hold assist and high-speed warning standards are good. However, lacks advanced electronic aids or a strong build, leaving buyers wanting more reassurance relative to Altroz here. A runners-up position overall on the safety aspect.

Which Car Gets Your Vote?

The Exter makes a strong case as an affordable, feature-packed and fuel-efficient urban runabout thanks to its compact dimensions, punchy drivetrains and Hyundai's pedigree for everyday usability and reliability. For newer drivers or small families needing a nimble city car, it ticks many boxes.

On the other hand, the essence of driving pleasure reigns supreme in the Altroz courtesy of its Euro-centric looks straight from auto show floors, bespoke interior design, peppy turbo engine options and intuitive dynamics. Not to mention class-leading passenger space and rock-solid assurance of safety.

And for the value-conscious looking for peace of mind from an established name, the Swift continues to charm buyers with its cheerful manners, frugal K-Series motor, sporty persona carried over generations and competitive pricing, maximising bang for the buck, retaining its place among best-selling hatchbacks in the country. A jack of many trades, it caters to both first-time aspirants and seniors with its uncomplicated nature and Suzuki's trusted reliability record.

