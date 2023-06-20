Comparing Small Business Loan Options: Traditional Banks vs. Online Lenders

In today's business landscape, you may require additional funds to overcome financial challenges or enhance your small business's growth. While you can opt for a business loan from banks, there are umpteen online lending options as well.

Both these options provide the required capital for your business needs with numerous advantages. However, there are notable differences between traditional banks and online lenders.

When taking a loan for a small business, you need to understand the difference between these funding options to choose the one that suits the needs and goals of your business.

To know more about the difference between a loan from traditional banks and online lenders, read on.

1. Application Process

Certain traditional banks are yet to adopt a fully digital system, and so the loan application includes visiting the bank's physical branch. This could be because these banks follow the approach of face-to-face customer interactions, for relationship-building and verification purposes.

They guide and assist you in filling out the forms so your doubts can be cleared immediately. On the other hand, online lenders offer an online application process. Instead of visiting the branch, you can apply for the loan online from home. They offer online guidance and support regarding your application.

Therefore, both of these small business loan options offer an easy and quick application process. You can choose a traditional bank if you prefer in-person interactions. On the other hand, if you prefer digital processes, you can choose an online lender.

2. Eligibility Criteria

Opting for a loan through a traditional bank has eligibility criteria based on various factors. These include your business’ history, current income, assets, and credit score. These factors help banks understand your financial stability, repayment capacity, and overall creditworthiness.

Online lenders also have set eligibility criteria that you must meet. They also consider your income, employment, assets and credit scores. However, some new-age lenders have a different way of checking your financial standing. They use technology and other data sources to check your creditworthiness.

Alternative scoring models work to this effect, assisting with approvals based on other information like your education, professional background and more. This helps them get a comprehensive view of your finances, stability, and earning potential.

You can opt for any of the options based on whose eligibility criteria you meet.

3. Business Vintage

Traditional banks prefer to offer a loan to businesses operating for a long time and having good financial stability. They generally require a business with an age of at least two years. This is because traditional banks view businesses functioning longer as financially stable businesses.

Online lenders often have more flexible eligibility criteria, and the chances of loan approval for startups and newer businesses are higher. Some online lenders may give less importance to the age of the business and more importance to other factors.

They consider your personal credit history, the expected revenue of the business, industry performance, and more. Therefore, if you are a startup, opting for an online lender can be a good financial decision since the likelihood of getting your loan approved is higher with online lenders.

4. Interest Rates

In general, you may find that traditional banks offer more competitive rates for a loan for small businesses. Since traditional banks have more customers and well-established infrastructure, they can offer competitive interest rates for small business loans.

Online lenders also offer various interest rates on your small business loan. They make use of various factors to decide the interest rates. Overall, you can get affordable interest rates from both of these financing options for your loan for small business.

5. Fund Sanctioning Time

Generally, traditional banks take a longer time to sanction your funds. They have a stricter evaluation and verification process that demands time. Along with that, some traditional banks have additional verification requirements.

These may include additional documents and the KYC process. This results in a slightly longer time in sanctioning the funds.

Online lenders generally sanction your funds in a comparatively lower duration. You may get your funds on the same day or within a few days. The whole process, from application to disbursal, is digital, contributing to a quicker experience.

6. Collateral Requirements

Depending on the type of loan you require for your business and the creditworthiness of your business, traditional banks may require you to present collateral to secure the business loan. This collateral could be in the form of assets or valuable possessions, as the bank requires.

Online lenders also offer business loans with or without collateral. You are likely to find collateral-free offers, but these lenders may require collateral for a loan amount that is on the higher side.

7. Business Loan Amount

Traditional banks can offer larger loan amounts for your business requirements compared to online lenders. Online lenders like NBFCs generally provide smaller loan amounts. Mostly, small businesses or startups prefer online lenders since they require smaller funds.

These loans are often also known as microloans or small business loans that help businesses cover their immediate funding needs and smaller expenses.

Remember that when you take a business loan, your business has to make the repayments on time. Choose a business loan amount based on your affordability. You can use an EMI calculator for business loan to calculate the monthly instalments that you will have to pay.

The choice of getting a loan for a small business from traditional banks and online lenders depends on several factors. The business loan lender you choose should be based on:

How quickly you require these funds

The required amount and the loan term

The interest rate that your business can comfortably afford

With careful evaluation of these factors and understanding the advantages and disadvantages of each option, make a wise decision to secure the financing. This way, you can choose the loan that best suits your needs and fuels the success of your business.

