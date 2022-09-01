Comparison Between Equity Intraday and Future & Options

That's true, isn't it? It is in knowing the unknown that we grow. Are you someone who has been trading equities for the past decade? Or are you someone who has been trading for just a little while now but has only been stuck to the derivative market? Hope this quote clears it up. You can never grow if you stick to your comfort zone. This is exactly why you have to analyze and compare different opportunities out there when you start trading in the market. This post is for the ones who are trying to do something new and yet choose the right option. So, let's get going, shall we?

Before we get to the major comparison part, first, let us get strong on the foundation of what.

What is Equity Trading?

Equity trading, also known as stock trading, is the purchasing and selling of stocks on the market using your registered trading account. To grasp the concept of stock trading, you must first grasp the concept of equities. Equities are shares of ownership in a firm that are freely exchanged on the NSE and BSE for listed companies. Today, the BSE has over 4,700 listed shares. They go by numerous names, such as equity, stock, and share, but they all represent the same thing.

What is Options and Futures Trading?

Futures and options are stock derivatives traded on the stock exchange. They are a kind of contract between two parties that allows them to trade a stock at a specific price. These twin derivatives can protect the investor from future stock market changes by defining the price of the contract. The actual futures and options trade, on the other hand, is frequently significantly more complex and fast-paced.

With the definitions, you can derive that the two of them are different from each other. But, it is only right if you understand their differences in depth.

What are the Differences Between Equity Trading and Futures & Options Trading?

Differences Between Equity Trading and Futures & Options Trading

What to Choose? Equities or Futures and Options

Everything is relative and subjective. In a market that is this wide, with numerous investors and traders - what is right and what is wrong is a huge question. Therefore, you will have to first do a self-analysis in order to know what the best option for you is. But, you can just take the following into consideration if you want to make a quick decision.

Now, every coin has two sides, but if you want to know the major takeaway from these investment options, here they are.

What are the Perks of Trading Futures and Options?

It is fruitful -

Futures are not the ideal way to trade stocks, but they are excellent for particular trading investments such as commodities, currencies, and indices. Their standardized features and extremely high levels of leverage make them, especially appealing to the risk-averse retail investor. Because of the enormous leverage, these investors can participate in markets to which they would not otherwise have access.

They are liquid -

This is also another significant advantage of futures versus options. Most futures markets are quite deep and liquid, particularly in commodities, currencies, and indexes that are widely traded. This causes bid-ask spreads to shrink and reassures traders that they can enter and exit positions as needed.

Straightforward Prices -

The futures price is intuitively simple to grasp. The futures price needs to be the same as the spot price and the cost of carrying the underlying asset until the futures contract reaches its maturity, according to the cost-of-carry pricing model. If the spot and futures prices are not in sync, arbitrage activity will occur to correct the mismatch.

What are the Perks of Equity Trading?

You can enjoy splits -

Companies may elect to divide their stock into halves on occasion. This lowers the share price of the company while keeping your capital holding constant. The main advantage is that it boosts the share's liquidity.

They are also liquid -

The shares you purchase on a stock exchange are very liquid. This means that your shares are easily transferable to a new owner. In comparison, a real estate investment would be much more difficult to transfer.

You gain control and ownership -

When you buy stock in a corporation - you become a part owner of that company. This entitles you to vote in the firm.

Final Thoughts

What to choose from the two options - whether it is equity trading or F&O, that stand on the point of your risk appetite, your financial goals, tenures, and so many other factors. So, don't just choose them based on their perks or downsides - but choose them based on your requirements.

