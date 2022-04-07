Complete Coverage & Care - What makes a Health Insurance Policy ‘Comprehensive

An effective health insurance plan is one that is able to protect you holistically, keeping in mind your current health conditions & future occurrences. A plan that is able to meet all your medical needs is labelled ‘comprehensive’. But, what exactly constitutes a comprehensive health insurance policy? We’ve broken down what to look for, so you can make the right choice in the future.

Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan Inclusions

Comprehensive health insurance plan should offer extensive coverage, ranging from the hospitalization itself to the surrounding care requirements of the person. Here are some things you should look for covered in a health insurance policy to call it comprehensive.

High Sum Insured: Will keep you and your family covered through even the most critical medical emergencies.

In-patient hospitalization: This is the cover your health insurance will provide when you are admitted in the hospital.

Pre-hospitalization: Includes all the tests, doctor consultations and other procedures that occur before hospitalization.

Post-hospitalization : This would include the medicines and post-hospitalization treatment required for a full recovery.

Ambulance charges : Have your transport covered during a medical emergency so you can be carried to professional help without worry.

Yearly check-ups: This is essential for keeping tabs on your health to pre-empt a severe medical emergency in the future.

AYUSH treatment : Ayurvedic treatment is being used in conjunction with allopathy to provide patients with a holistic form of healthcare; it pays to have a health insurance that covers this form of treatment as well.

Day care treatment : Ensures that even short stints in a hospital will be covered by your health insurance plan.

OPD treatment: This cover will ensure that all the expenses surrounding your recovery, a side from your hospitalization, will be handled by the policy as well.

Comprehensive health insurance plans will also offer benefits such as Premium Waver and Multiple Restoration of Sum Insured. The Multiple Restorations of Sum Insured will ensure that your health insurance is still effective, even if it has been used in the same policy year to cover a medical emergency.

Why choose a comprehensive health insurance policy?

By opting for a comprehensive health insurance plan, you will be able to avail of a wider coverage network that includes a greater number of hospitals. This is imperative as in the event of a medical emergency, getting to a hospital as soon as possible should be your top priority; this is made less of a hassle when you know your ambulance charges will be covered.

Knowing that you are comprehensively covered will ensure that you have the peace of mind necessary for a quick and complete recovery. With your health insurance plan protecting both your finances and the upkeep of your health, you can focus your energy on getting through the circumstances facing you.

Many comprehensive health insurance plans will cover pre-existing diseases and conditions. While there will be a waiting period before the cover for this particular feature, it can greatly help to manage conditions such as diabetes.

Comprehensive plans will offer a cumulative bonus up to a certain percentage of your Sum Insured. This happens when you do not file for any claim in the previous year, and your Sum Insured for the next year is increased at no extra cost. Couple this with a High Sum Insured comprehensive health insurance plan, and you will be able to keep increasing the level of protection you enjoy. A comprehensive plan will also allow you to add more people to the policy, such as family members, and also offer add-on packages that can supplement the plan with additional benefits.

A plan like ManipalCigna LifeTime Health that offers you all of these features and more can be labelled as being ‘comprehensive’. The High Sum Insured from Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 3 Crores will ensure that you will be supported through every medical emergency, and the pre- and post-hospitalization covers will ensure that your recovery is just as smooth as your hospitalization process. The plan also comes with Add-On Critical Illnesses cover, ensuring that you have support even through the most difficult of medical emergencies.

A comprehensive health insurance plan is the best way to protect not just your health, but also your finances. The more holistic the cover of your policy, the lesser of a financial burden medical emergencies become.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.