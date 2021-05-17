Complete street is ‘one change’ required for improving Mumbai’s infrastructure

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is one of the country’s largest business hubs. People from all over the country migrate to the ‘city of dreams’ for better career opportunities. Undoubtedly, often compared to Shanghai, Dubai and New York. While the city’s towering skyline is a treat to the eyes, the transport infrastructure is riddled with problems.

The city’s roads are choked with incessant traffic caused by various smoke-guzzling and noisy modes of transport. Also, there’s a dearth of safe and public spaces that can be conveniently accessed by people of all ages and abilities.

In most Indian cities, walking and cycling account for 40-50 percent of the total modal share, and less than a quarter of urban trips happen on personal motor vehicles. Despite these numbers, the focus of transport planning in India has primarily been on improving the convenience of private automobiles. Those who walk and cycle are often pushed to the sidelines.

“I have been cycling since I was 10 years old, but in Mumbai, it is a nightmare. I am always on guard regarding my safety. Even if I get an opportunity to step on the streets early in the morning, the traffic always serves as a dampener. You don’t want to be in the midst of noise all the time, and safety, as I mentioned, is almost always compromised,” says Mitesh Singhal, an advertising professional.

That’s exactly where complete streets can step in. It is a design approach that creates streets that are planned, designed, operated, and accordingly maintained to enable safe, convenient, and comfortable travel, as well as access, for all users.

“Complete street designs include elements that ensure traffic-calming, dedicated, and safe spaces for pedestrians, integrated public transport, and non-motorized transport facilities like cycling and walking infrastructure. They make travel for individuals, cyclists, transit riders, and vehicles more safe and enjoyable through an equitable distribution of space,” explains Mansi Sahu, Director and Urban Designer, StudioPOD.

One such complete street is currently underway in the Lower Parel district of Mumbai which is expected to have more than 3 kilometers of pedestrian walkway, including a separate track for cyclists. A new public community space is also planned to be introduced under the Lower Parel flyovers with improved lighting, seating areas, play area, exercise equipment, and artwork.

Elements of complete streets

Most countries around the world have a complete streets policy that offers access to passengers of all ages and abilities, as well as all modes of transport. It doesn’t just apply to new projects, but also where retrofitting is required. What’s more, it encourages better connectivity of streets, so as to create a more comprehensive and connected network for all modes.

London, for example, has a wide network of cycleways that link communities, businesses, and destinations across the city. Paris, too, has introduced emergency bike lanes. This move was announced during the lockdown last year - during the same time, a range of pop-up ‘corona cycleways’ were also established.

“Cities around the world are redesigning their streets and laying emphasis on pedestrians and non-motorized transport. Cities such as London and Paris are taking up many ambitious street design projects to include cycle tracks and re-designing junctions to be more pedestrian-friendly,” adds Sahu.

Mumbai: In dire need of complete streets

Mumbai is a ‘public transport’ city that has over 70 percent of commuters, who use a combination of walking and other modes of public transport for their daily needs. Unfortunately, the roads do not have the requisite infrastructure for pedestrians and public transport. Hence, a complete street is the ONE CHANGE required for improving Mumbai’s road and transportation infrastructure.

“In addition to addressing the needs of the Mumbai road users, complete streets assist in improving road safety and the efficiency of public transport. They also encourage health through walking and biking, stimulate local economies, and create a sense of place,” says Sahu.

Construction of complete street requires tactical urbanism, geometry corrections of road, widening the road, building a broader pavement, reclaiming the streets from encroachments and road beautification.

Lower Parel, one of Mumbai key business districts, is changing for the better. Watch this space for updates.

