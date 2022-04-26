Confluence of Health Education & Social Service

Discomforted by the sufferings of the people, especially in the mountain areas of Uttarakhand, Dr. Swami Rama devoted himself to providing health and education to the people of the region.

With the aforementioned aim in view he conceived and founded Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) in 1989 at Jolly Grant, Dehradun.

Thereafter HIHT set up the Rural Development Institute (RDI) in 1990, opened a Multi-Specialty Hospital in 1994, a Medical College in 1995, and a Nursing School in 1996.

In 2006 the Nursing College came into being; and in 2013, promoted by HIHT, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) was established guided by the vision to transform lives.

Ever since its establishment SRHU has devoted itself to not only academics (teaching, training, research in medical sciences, nursing, paramedical, bio sciences, yoga sciences, engineering & technology, management and skill development), but also health care through Himalayan Hospital & Cancer Research Institute, and Community Outreach through Rural Development Institute.

Three decades of dedication to education, health and social service

SRHU has devoted itself to health care through Himalayan Hospital & Cancer Research Institute, and Community Outreach through Rural Development Institute.

- Over 200 acres of green, environment-friendly & energy efficient campus stands tall today as a tribute to the Earth as world heritage

- SRHU researchers have attained the distinction of being recognized amongst top 2% Scientists of the world by Stanford University, USA

- Over 200+ organizations are part of the SHRU network for placements

- Over 70+ National and International Collaborations that have sparked ideas

- Over 100 UG, PG Programs supported by 100+ labs that have set the bar high

- 10,500+ Alumni the world over are putting their education to good use

- First and only NABH accredited 1200+ Beds Private PG teaching hospital of North India in the service of people

- Leading Hospital for patient care under AYUSHMAN Scheme

- In a first of its kind initiative Himalayan Hospital entered into partnership for strengthening of district Level healthcare facilities under PPP mode, with the Government of Uttarakhand, supported by the World Bank.

- Key Resource Centre in 19 states for training public engineers / block representatives under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Distinguished dignitaries including President and Vice President hosted at SRHU

SRHU has hosted several distinguished dignitaries at its campus, on various occasions. The former President of India, Late Dr. Pranab Mukherjee was the Chief Guest at the first convocation of the University in 2016.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest at the second SRHU convocation.

Former Governor Baby Rani Maurya of Uttarakhand was the Chief Guest at the third convocation, and former Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was chief guest at the fourth.

Besides, Dr. Manmohan presented the prestigious Swami Rama Humanitarian Award in 2018.

A competent system at the helm has already laid the foundation in the fields of medical, paramedical, nursing, bio science, science & technology, management, yoga science and social outreach activities for close to three decades.

In addition,SRHU’s skill development programs work towards empowering the youth with industry skills. Besides remarkable academic resources, collegiate infrastructure, national & international collaborations to further strengthen teaching, training and research, the University provides the right environment for aspirants to take up a career of their choice and to contribute meaningfully to society.

Scholarships provision for students

SRHU provides financial aid to the people from all walks of life Each year, scholarships schemes are announced for the students to pursue their education and empower their academic & career goals. Under COVID-19 Scholarship, SRHU has committed to providing free education to one student in each University program.

SRHU shall continue with Free-ship Scholarship for COVID-19 affected as well as scholarships for meritorious, economically weak, female candidates, Transgender Candidates / Wards of Armed Forces/Para Military Forces/Police Force Personnel (Serving and Retired) / Differently abled Candidates and others. Terms & conditions apply.

Entire holistic Health facilities under one roof

Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant has emerged as number one hospital, under Ayushman Health scheme, for the treatment of patients.

The origin of Himalayan Hospital can be traced back to the determination and hard work of initial years of providing quality health facilities to the deprived villagers of Uttarakhand State. The initiative fructified with the setting up of Himalayan Hospital in the year 1994.

Later with the setting up of a Higher Health Centre, having 1200 beds, the Hospital attained the distinction of being the Best Super Specialty Hospital of Uttarakhand, and the only NABH Certified Private Teaching Hospital of the State.

The hospital today caters to the health needs of all sections of society, especially the underprivileged sections.

Under Atal Ayushman scheme, more than 90000 patients have been treated free of cost by the hospital, thus ranking it as number-1 Health service provider of India.

Entire Health check-up is done in NABL accredited labs. Other than this other facilities cover the entire ambit of General medicine, Diabetes Joint pain (Rheumatoid ), Paediatrics, Heart ailments, Surgery, Neurology, Epilepsy and other brain disorders, Skin disorders, Psychiatric and Mental health. Apart from treatment of the above, counselling facilities too are in line.

A Wellness Panchakarma Centre at the Himalayan Hospital provides therapies by qualified Ayurveda practitioners.

Patients, chiefly from the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab reach out to the Himalayan Hospital for treatment.

Cancer Research Institute

In the year 2007 Cancer Research Institute (CRI) was established for cancer patients at HH. Equipped with modern radiotherapy, chemotherapy, surgical and nuclear medicine facilities, it is a 250 bedded, one of its kind cancer treatment centre. It is well known for its Bone Marrow Transplant proficiency.

Besides Health camps, public awareness workshops and preventive programmes are being run by CRI to educate the masses about this fatal disease.

Management of Hospitals in Doiwala and Tehri Garhwal ( Uttarakhand )

The Uttarakhand government has entrusted Himalayan Hospital with the responsibility of running its health centres. Currently Himalayan Hospital is serving Doiwala through Community Health Center.

HH has also been chosen to provide health services for the first time, in Tehri District Hospital, Beleshwar and Devprayag Community Health Centre operating under (PPP) model in collaboration with World Bank and Government of Uttarakhand.

Service in remote areas through health camps

The doctors and nursing staff of Himalayan Hospital are serving patients even in the remotest of remote areas of Uttarakhand state with great conviction & devotion. Through health camps a team of doctors reaches remote villages, and puts in best of efforts to provide health services to the deprived sections of society.

Annually more than 500 health camps are organized by the hospital in which medicines & other essential health care services are made accessible to the patients. During the Corona onslaught, the Hospital provided best possible health facilities to the patients in remote areas of the state.

- The First and largest Dialysis Center in the state and also the first Eye Bank of the state were established at HH

- HH has attained the distinction of being the First Hospital in Uttarakhand having PET-CT Scan, Bone Scan and Renal Scan facility

- HH holds the proud record of setting up the first and only Kidney Transplant Center in the state

- The State's first Neonatology Center with state-of-the-art facilities was set up at HH.

- Uttarakhand's first Bone Marrow Transplant Center at HH is a jewel in its crown

- The first state-of-the-art Cardiac Care Center of Uttarakhand was set up at HH

SRHU has worked proactively to create employability by introducing - EDP Homestay Program

Achieving a pinnacle in ‘Social Responsibility’

SRHU’S readiness to step up and lead took on epic proportions over the past two decades. The result has been truly phenomenal. EDP for Youth particularly has registered exceptional success:

Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for Youth: Focusing on youth of Uttarakhand in the context of migration is amongst SRHU’s top priorities. To enable livelihood opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas, especially in the unorganized sector, and instilling in youngsters an insight and appreciation of the worthiness of their heritage, an entrepreneurial study programme was envisioned and executed by SHRU. This initiative gained in perspective in the wake of COVID 19 and its ruinous impact on tourism in the state. Fittingly tourism, self-employment, and developing a holistic eco-system were the key areas of emphasis. Hundred participants, from all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand attended the online pilot programme, reinforced by handholding support. 82 participants were handed out certificates after attending both theoretical and practical training. The above pilot was completed in partnership with LEARNET that promotes skills for life. For the first phase the target is 2000 youths.

Trainees from different districts were chosen considering the following factors:

- Overwhelming need for entrepreneurship training in the wake of COVID 19

- Considerable scope for Self-Employment/Entrepreneurship

- Market/Industry Requirements – Covering all major tourist attraction destinations

Migration is a serious problem being faced by Uttarakhand state. People tend to move down from the hills to other cities in search of education & secure jobs. Corona made things worse as youths were unemployed & were forced to come back home.

SRHU exhibited a dynamic approach by introducing these employable courses. Thousands of youths who returned became beneficiaries of this initiative. It focused on youth being self-reliant & employable, as the course provided hands-on training & support for livelihood. Home-stay vocational courses have ushered in a new beginning towards providing self-employment, at Himalayan School of Vocational Studies and Skill Development.

The first phase began by providing home-stay training to 100 youths from across the state. Importantly the curriculum enables students to directly get in touch with experts via online training.

The course has a major highlight as it is conducted completely free of cost by SRHU. After the course, trainees are given a 'Home-Stay Entrepreneurship Development Training' certificate. Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, the Vice Chancellor of SRHU states that a target of 2000 youths has been decided in the initial phase.

Social Welfare Initiatives

RELENTLESS EFFORTS ARE UNDERWAY FOR THE UPLIFTMENT OF THE NEEDY THROUGH EDUCATION, HEALTH AND LIVELIHOOD INITIATIVES

Rural Development Institute (RDI) was formed in 1990, just a year after the establishment of HIHT in 1989. For nearly 30 years RDI's efforts for the development of rural areas have been going on continuously. Drinking water and sanitation campaigns have been going on since 1998 and more than 534 villages have benefited through SHRU’s schemes to provide safe & pure drinking water.

Premier National and International Institutes associated with SRHU

The focus of Swami Rama Himalayan University is to equip students professionally in accordance with the industry requirement. With this as guiding light, the university has associated itself with prestigious institutions Nationally & Internationally. Periodically arrangements are made for Industry experts to provide training to the students. For instance during the pandemic, students were placed well in numerous reputed companies.

SRHU is associated with IBM (International Business Machines), International Business College (IBC) Denmark, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Global Health Alliance (GHA) United Kingdom, Laurea University of Applied Sciences Finland, Rostock University Germany and others. It also has tie-ups with well known institutes like Learnet that works in the field of skill development and Uttarakhand Space Application Center (USAC) under the Government of Uttarakhand.

SRHU students bag highest package of 25 lakhs during Corona pandemic

- 100% students of BTech Computer Science, BCA, BBA, BCom secured job placement in 2022

- Despite the pandemic, online arrangements were made to secure positions

- Job placement of Himalayan School of Science and Technology (HSST) students in more than 200 companies

Courses Available

Himalayan School of Science and Technology (HSST)

HSST is imparting technical education to the students according to the current industrial needs. Education is provided to the students under the guidance of highly qualified and trained teachers. Workshops, seminars, webinars and guest lectures are organized from time to time by industry experts, to develop the understanding of the subject amongst the students.The courses offered in the school are BTech in Computer Science in collaboration with IBM with specializations - DevOps, AIML and Data Science, BCA, BSc (Hons) in Data Science, MTech, MCA, MSc Statistics and Diploma in Biomedical Engineering.

Himalayan School of Management Studies (HSMS)

HSMS students are trained as per current needs of the industry. The students are exposed to industrial tours, exchange programmes, internships, vocational training, and interactive sessions with corporate experts. By providing interactive seminars and educational tours, the focus is laid on overall personality development of the students. The courses offered are MBA, BBA and BCom (Hons).

Himalayan School of Bio Sciences (HSBS)

Students are provided with high quality education and training in advanced areas of biological sciences. The courses offered are BSc (Hons) in Microbiology/Biotechnology and MSc in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Food Science and Technology/Environmental Sciences.

Himalayan School of Yoga Science (HSYS)

Inspired by the teachings of Dr. Swami Rama and ancient Indian Gurus, HSYS provides training in advanced areas of yoga science and holistic health. Starting next session, students will be able to pursue Diploma in Yoga Science and MSc/MA in Yoga Science & Holistic Health. The courses conducted under the school are BSc/MSc/Diploma.

Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN)

HCN was established in 1996. Here, students are prepared through practical training and moulded into skilled nurses who play a leading role in nursing education, nursing management and research. Courses available are BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and MSc Nursing (Nurse Practitioner in Critical Care).

Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS)

HIMS was established in 1995. HIMS has the distinction of being the first private medical college of Uttarakhand. The institute is renowned for producing ethically sound clinicians. The courses available under this institute are MBBS,MD, MS, DM-Neurology Mch Surgical Oncology /Neurosurgery Fellowship Critical care medicine /Neonatology /Rheumatology M.Sc. Clinical Research / Epidemiology , MHA.

Paramedical Sciences

Paramedical courses enable the students to become technical experts and provide better healthcare to society. In addition, they provide assistance to physicians in the treatment of patients. The courses offered in this are BSc Medical Technology, BMLT, BRIT, BRT, BOT, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Master of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, Integrated Degree in Physiotherapy, Diploma in Dialysis Technology.

Master in Hospital Administration (MHA)

Administration has a very important role in healthcare. Through this program, students are prepared for adequate administration of hospitals. On completion of this Master's course, students can work in hospitals or healthcare organizations.

Clinical Research/Epidemiology

These courses are branches of public health, in which measures related to prevention and detection of infectious diseases spreading in any area and population are studied. The courses offered are MSc in Clinical Research and MSc in Epidemiology.

PhD and Research

Research papers in various national and international journals are published every year by the faculty of Medical College. PhD here is pursued in various courses such as Medical, Nursing, MHA, Management, Engineering, and Yoga Science.

Gauri Himalayan School of Science and Technology (GHSST), Toli Campus, Pauri Garhwal

After completing schooling, students often have to move from villages to cities for further studies or in search of better education. GHSST was established in Toli, the ancestral village of Dr. Swami Rama keeping in mind the objective of providing quality higher education at reasonable cost to the students in their village. The courses offered are BCA, BSc Yoga Science & Holistic Health and Diploma in Civil/Computer Science/Electrical/Mechanical engineering.

Companies hiring from SRHU

Top companies come for campus recruitment at SRHU

IBM, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, HCL, Bajaj Motors, Hero Cycles Group, Byju's, Capgemini, Deloitte, Rubico IT, E2E Research, Logic Ladder, Aptara Corp., Xenon Stack, Logic Simplified, Ebizon Digital, Concentrix and many more.

Helpline at SRHU for Career Guidance

A Help Desk has been set up to ensure that the students do not face any kind of problems in admissions. Details are available on the University website www.srhu.edu.in. Apart from this, candidates can get information through email admissions@srhu.edu.in or 0135-2471135, mobile numbers - +91-7055309532, 7055309533, 8194009631, 8194009632, 8194009640, toll free number 18001210266 or reach out through SMS.