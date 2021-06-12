Confused about giving your child the flu shot? Tune in to find out more!

The curve of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has started to flatten. Worried parents are keeping their little ones indoors to avoid exposure and are even skipping routine doctor visits, in the process delaying their vaccinations too.

As States prepare to unlock and ease restrictions, governments are increasing their preparedness for a potential third wave and initiating measures to reduce the spread of seasonal infectious diseases in addition to Covid-19.

The argument given is that seasonal flu and Covid-19 have similar symptoms and protecting children against the former will help decongest hospitals and avoid unnecessary testing for the latter. But how effective are these vaccines?

The latest session of HT City Spotlight, “Protect Your Child’s Health This Monsoon”, powered by Sanofi Pasteur, throws insights into how to protect our young ones from falling sick in the midst of a pandemic and the value of vaccines in keeping them protected.

The session brings together Tisca Chopra, an actor, writer, film producer and a mother, and Dr Vijay Yewale, Consultant Pediatrician and past president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, who discuss the impact of changing seasons on a child’s health, steps to take as a parent to maintain the child’s vaccination schedule and seasonal annual vaccinations that should be given to children in India.

Doctors also offer solutions in the form of dos and don’ts – what parents should check for with the doctor while fixing an appointment and the measures one can take to prevent little kids from falling sick both before and after the vaccination. Actor Tisca Chopra will also share her experiences as a mother, who is trying to keep her daughter healthy and safe during the pandemic.

So, if you are a worried parent, who is confused about your child’s immunisations, tune in to the session on June 12, 2021 at 2.30 pm. You can share your queries in the comments section. It will be streamed LIVE on facebook/hindustantimes.

Disclaimer: Issued in public interest by Sanofi Pasteur. This information does not constitute any medical advice, opinion or recommendation by Sanofi India Limited for the handling of a specific situation and should not be used as a substitute for obtaining medical advice from a licensed health care practitioner. This medical information is provided as an information resource only.