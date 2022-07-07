Conquering the fintech industry with his constant commitment - Nikhilesh Tiwari

Nikhilesh Tiwari is a known name in the fintech space having emerged as one of the most powerful leaders with his company 'Spay India' going great guns in its respective area of work - fintech. The company has grown unbelievably over the span of a few years under the leadership of Nikhilesh who has never stopped since the time he set up base of the company in 2018. Despite the global pandemic that off tracked various industries, 'Spay India' stood strong and sustained itself, by giving profitable returns minus any employee layoffs, which was quite commendable. On pulling it off successfully even during trying times, Nikhilesh says, "the tough situation that the world was facing didn't dampen our spirits and given the hard work and dedication of our team, we managed to emerge as India's leading BC Banking company in the line of Fintech."

It's indeed a huge accomplishment for someone who rose from the streets of Kanpur with a dream to make it big in life. His mantra to success was self belief and focus on goals, which didn't distract him from achieving what he wanted in life. His career in the fintech industry started a decade back when he worked for some of the biggest names in business like MPAISA (By Vodafone) and Suvidha, looking after the on field sales and business, where he learnt about the issues that retailers faced on ground. Being an employee, his reach was limited and that encouraged him to go ahead and form his own company which would help in solving these grave issues effectively. His fintech company 'Spay India' came into existence in 2018, and has never looked back since.

Nikhilesh's company is recognised as the Top 10 fintech company of India by CIO Insights, and Top 20 BFSI company of the year 2021-22 by the CEO Magazine. Furthermore, 'Spay India' has also won 'India's greatest brands' by the AsiaOne International magazine, and he has been awarded the 'Times 40 under 40 leader' award by Times Group, 'India’s Greatest Leader' by the AsiaOne magazine, and 'Most Iconic CEO of the year' by the MidDay magazine in Dubai. His commitment and hard work has won him a position in the fintech industry which is truly commendable and inspirational for many who think it's impossible to rise from nowhere and become a global success as here is a fine example of a person who has done it effectively.

Social Media Links:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SPOTYNIKHILESH

Instagram : https://instagram.com/nikhilesh.tiwari?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikhilesh-tiwari-03760162

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.