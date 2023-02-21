Consider adding Uniswap and Big Eyes Coin to your Cryptocurrency Portfolio

As the popularity of cryptocurrency continues to skyrocket, the number of options available on the market can make it challenging to choose the right one.

Hidden gems however, are waiting to be discovered amidst the vast sea of digital coins. While Uniswap (UNI) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be partially undiscovered, they are two coins with the potential for a bright future in the cryptocurrency industry.

These coins offer unique features and characteristics that set them apart from the competition, making them valuable to any investor's portfolio. This article will delve into what makes these coins stand out and why they are worth considering in 2023.

Uniswap (UNI) - Putting Accessibility At The Centre

Imagine trading cryptocurrencies without relying on a centralized authority while ensuring the utmost safety of your financial assets. This is the premise upon which UniSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX), has emerged as a major player in the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

With millions of monthly users and over $6 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), UniSwap is a force to be reckoned with in the crypto sphere. The platform's open-source liquidity protocol enables users to easily exchange digital assets while providing dApp-building functions for blockchain developers.

What's more, UniSwap is constantly evolving to provide even more benefits to its users. Its low-cost exchange rates and incentives for liquidity providers have made it a popular choice among crypto traders. Developers can leverage the platform's capabilities to build even more functional dApps, and over 300 decentralized applications have already been deployed on the platform.

UNI plays a crucial role in powering the platform's functionality. It is responsible for securing the platform, processing transactions, and providing governance and rewards. As a result, UNI has emerged as a profitable asset to hold, with the potential to yield strong profits for holders during the next bull run. With UniSwap continuing to grow and innovate, it's no wonder it's become a top pick for investors looking to diversify their crypto portfolios.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Continues To Revolutionise What’s Possible In Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a fast-rising cryptocurrency and one of the most promising meme coins in the market today. BIG has gained a significant following among crypto enthusiasts thanks to its innovative features, impressive market valuation, and the potential for massive growth in the DeFi ecosystem.

BIG has been among the most pre-eminent pre-sale tokens in the previous three years, having raised over $25 million and counting. The coin's tremendous potential has been attracting investors, who are grabbing as many BIG tokens as possible.

As a cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin's primary objective is to contribute to the growth and development of the DeFi community. This is achieved by facilitating the seamless transfer of funds and encouraging decentralized applications (dApps) use.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin has taken a commendable stance on environmental conservation by committing to donate a percentage of all tokens to support marine life conservation efforts. Regular funding is provided to The Orca Network and The Sea Shepherd, two organizations working tirelessly to protect and conserve marine life. This eco-friendly initiative has resonated with investors and added to the growing appeal of BIG.

Given its unique features, growing market valuation, and strong competitive advantage, we can see Big Eyes Coin potentially becoming the top crypto in the meme coin space. With its exciting NFT Sushi Crew feature, airdrops, and collectibles, BIG is an excellent choice for crypto enthusiasts looking for a profitable and sustainable investment opportunity.

New fun asset to this crypto is the addition of LOOTBOXES - giving you the chance to win big. As a minimum the least youll get back is your moneys worth in Big Eyes Tokens, as a maximum you could win $100,000! There’s a limited number, so make sure you invest asap. Its just about to go LIVE!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

