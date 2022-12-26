Construction Industry's Future is here: Learn BIM with Ascend BIMxPro

New Delhi (India), December 26: BIM, or Building Information Modeling, is revolutionizing the construction industry. It's a digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of a building or infrastructure, which allows for more efficient design, construction, and operation.

According to a survey by the Construction Industry Council, 97% of construction professionals believe that BIM will be critical to the industry's future. A study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology found that BIM can lead to a 9.1% reduction in construction costs and a 5.3% reduction in project schedules. BIM has been found to increase productivity by up to 25%, according to a report by the UK's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

One real-life example of the benefits of BIM in construction can be seen in the construction of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, India. The sea link project used BIM to coordinate the design and construction of the bridge, which spans across the Arabian Sea. Using BIM allowed the project team to identify and resolve conflicts between different design parts before construction began, saving time and money. It also improved communication and collaboration between the various stakeholders, including the design team, the contractor, and the owner.

In the end, using BIM on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link project resulted in a 10% reduction in construction costs and a 15% reduction in construction time. It also led to a higher quality in the finished product, as potential issues were identified and resolved before construction began.

As the construction industry modernizes, adopting BIM is becoming increasingly important. BIM allows for improved collaboration between project stakeholders, including architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. It also helps to reduce errors and rework, leading to cost and time savings.

The Ascend BIMxPro programme by Ascend School of Construction Business is helping to educate the next generation of civil engineers and architects on the importance of BIM and how to use it effectively in construction projects. The programme teaches high-income BIM skills, including using software such as Autodesk AutoCAD for Drafting, Autodesk Revit for Modeling, Autodesk Navisworks for Simulation, Autodesk Revit for Architecture, Structural and MEP for specializations, Microsoft Project and Primavera P6 for Project Management, and Microsoft Excel for Dashboards.

One of the key benefits of the Ascend BIMxPro programme is its focus on hands-on learning. Students can work on real-world projects and apply what they've learned in a practical setting. This helps to ensure that they are well-prepared for the demands of the industry and can hit the ground running in their careers.

According to Mr. Niyanth Vashist, Executive Director of Ascend School of Construction Business, "BIM is rapidly changing how we design, build and operate buildings and infrastructure. At Ascend School of Construction Business, we believe it's critical for the next generation of construction professionals to be well-versed in using BIM. We developed the Ascend BIMxPro programme, which teaches high-income BIM skills through hands-on learning. Our students have the opportunity to work on real-world projects and apply what they've learned in a practical setting, helping to ensure they are well-prepared for the demands of the industry."

The global BIM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.3% between 2021 and 2026, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. This demonstrates the increasing importance of BIM in the construction industry and its potential benefits in terms of cost and time savings and increased productivity.

In conclusion, BIM is becoming an essential tool in the construction industry, and the Ascend BIMxPro programme is helping to educate the next generation of professionals on its importance and how to use it effectively. If you're interested in a career in construction, it's worth considering this programme as a way to gain a competitive edge and set yourself up for success. Please visit the website www.ascendblr.org/bim for more details

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.