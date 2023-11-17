Consult for Cancer Treatment Doctor in Delhi, India [Medical Tourism]

Cancer treatment in India has seen great advancements in recent years, making it a more accessible option for the general public. This progress has been driven by a combination of factors, including government initiatives, an expanding network of cancer treatment centres, and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals. Healthcare infrastructure in India have improved significantly in last few years both in public and private sectors.

Dr. Anita Malik (MD - Radiotherapy, MBBS) is a well-known Oncologist with experience of over 17 years

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, Medanta Gurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar hospital Dwarka Delhi.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

In an interview with HT, Dr Anita Malik a well-known oncologist of Delhi shared that India boasts a growing number of dedicated cancer treatment centres and hospitals that provide a wide range of services, from cancer screening and diagnosis to surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and supportive care. Many of these centres are equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technologies. High end molecular diagnostic techniques like next generation sequencing, cutting-edge radiation therapy by using IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, stereotactic radiation, cyber-knife etc and advanced surgical techniques including robotic surgeries are now available at very affordable cost to the patients. Using these modern technology, it’s now possible to provide personalized cancer treatments with high precision, which eventually translate into better results and lesser toxicities. These advancements ensure that patients have access to the latest and most effective cancer treatment options. India is known for its highly qualified and skilled oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and other medical professionals specializing in cancer care. These experts play a crucial role in delivering quality care. Over the years, the number of medical institutions in India have increased and producing highly skilled and qualified health care professionals.

Dr Anita Malik explained that India is known for providing more cost-effective treatment options compared to many Western countries. This has led to a growth in number of patients from around the world seeking affordable and quality cancer care in India. The quality of care and treatment facilities, patients can get in Indian hospital are now comparable to anywhere in the world and that too at much affordable cost.

The Indian government has initiated several programs to improve cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment accessibility. The National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) is an example of such an initiative. Such initiatives have further strengthened the cancer care in India.

Research ecosystem in India is also growing at a significant pace which includes new drug development and clinical trials. Indian institutions are now part of many global clinical trials. It gives, cancer patients a great opportunity to get access to newer and better treatment modalities. The availability of high quality generic medicines and biosimilars have further improved accessibility and affordability of cancer treatments in India.

According to Dr Anita Malik, India is rapidly becoming a global hub for medical tourism, offering world-class and affordable cancer treatment that lures patients from across the world. This has been possible due to robust healthcare infrastructure, featuring cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled workforce of oncologists and medical staff. What sets India apart is its remarkable balance of quality and affordability in cancer care. Patients traveling to India for cancer treatment benefit from advanced therapies, state-of-the-art equipment, and innovative treatment approaches, all while incurring significantly lower costs compared to many Western nations. The cost-effectiveness doesn't compromise the quality of care here; it ensures that all patients receive comprehensive, top-notch treatment tailored to their specific needs.

