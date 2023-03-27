Contemporary Twist on India's Rich Heritage: Vidhi Singhania Launches New Store in New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Renowned designer Vidhi Singhania has launched a new store in Defence Colony, New Delhi on March 23, 2023, offering an exquisite collection of handwoven heirlooms that exemplify India's rich cultural heritage with a contemporary twist. The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by founder Vidhi and regular clientele. This new store celebrates Vidhi Singhania's 25 years of Quiet Luxury, the store was graced with luxury influencers, press and many journalists.The new collection, named RANISA, features elegant sarees, lehengas, stunning ensembles, and enchanting blouses, both stitched and unstitched, complemented by embellished handcrafted potlis that bring luxury to every look. The collection is steeped in ethos and aesthetics that are innately Indian with a contemporary spin. The scintillating range of fine jewellery, curated by Vidhi Singhania, is perfect for adding a tasteful semblance to any outfit.The regal threads of Benaras and immaculate Kota Doria Khats are the highlight of the collection, From the boardroom to a cocktail soirée, a casual luncheon to a traditional pooja, a business delegation to cherished wedding celebrations, Vidhi Singhania's creations can carry you through it all.Speaking about the new store, Vidhi Singhania said, “My goal is to introduce the world to the finest textiles and crafts while preserving our traditions and techniques. We believe in meticulously crafting each piece to bring out the unique and individual characteristics of each textile. We are very enthusiastic about our new store and the opportunities it presents.”Vidhi Singhania's Home Collection is also available in the new store, which is steeped in ethos and aesthetics that is innately Indian with a contemporary spin. With this new store, Vidhi Singhania continues to showcase her flawless craft conversation, creating sarees that embody a woman's hopes and aspirations for every occasion. For more information on the collection, visit her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vidhi_singhania/?hl=en

About Vidhi SinghaniaVidhi Singhania is a celebrated designer known for her handwoven heirlooms that embody India’s rich cultural heritage. She has been showcasing her Quiet Luxury collections for 25 years, blending tradition and contemporary aesthetics. Vidhi Singhania is committed to keeping India’s rich textile heritage alive through her exquisite designs.

