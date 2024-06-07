Copartner Connects Traders with SEBI-Registered Analysts

Gurugram, India, June 7, 2024: A significant challenge is present within India's financial advisory scene, where millions of investors navigate the complexities of the market. Despite the large number of traders (over 3.2 crore in FY23), access to reliable and expert financial advice still needs to be improved. With only around 1200 SEBI-registered research analysts in the country, connecting with qualified professionals presents a hurdle for many. As a result, investors often find themselves navigating the markets independently, needing more crucial guidance and insights to make informed investment decisions.

Recognising this gap in the market, Copartner has launched a new platform that connects traders with SEBI-registered research analysts, revolutionising the way people invest in the stock market. The platform offers a range of features to enhance the trading experience. Traders can access expert analysis and advice from India’s SEBI Registered Research Analysts, allowing them to make more informed investment decisions.

“In today's changing market landscape, we understand the importance of reliable financial advice,” says Saksham Agrawal, CEO of Copartner. “We've found an enormous gap between the vast number of market participants and the limited pool of SEBI-registered research analysts. At Copartner, we think that every trader deserves access to high-quality and trustworthy advice.”

In addition to providing access to SEBI-registered research analysts, Copartner also supports initiatives to regulate the financial advisory industry. "We stand in support of efforts to crack down on non-SEBI registered advisors who are operating without a license," explains Saksham. “We prioritize the integrity and legitimacy of our services, ensuring that our users receive advice from licensed professionals.”

Furthermore, Copartner offers financial literacy and education among traders. The platform's unique approach to connecting traders with SEBI-registered analysts has the potential to transform the way people invest and manage their portfolios. This platform allows traders to take control of their financial futures and achieve their investment goals.

Copartner is changing the way traders connect with SEBI-registered research analysts, driving positive change and innovation in the financial advisory industry. This platform simplifies trading and investing to make financial advice accessible to everyone. With a user-friendly interface with transparency, Copartner is allowing investors to take control of their financial futures.

Copartner brings initiatives that help regulate the financial advisory sector, where only SEBI-registered advisors can provide guidance to traders. This move aims to protect investors from unethical practices and maintain market integrity. Copartner upholds these standards and provides a safe environment for investors to make informed decisions.

