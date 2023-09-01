Corporate Citizen Conclave 2023 Sets New Horizon: Pioneering a Sustainable Future

India, 1st September 2023: The inaugural Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards 2023 in Mumbai emerged as a dynamic platform where hundreds of professionals across diverse sectors converged on August 3rd, 2023. With Sapphire Connect at the helm, this ground-breaking event carved a new path for sustainable business practices, featuring industry luminaries sharing transformative insights.

The Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards 2023 marked a watershed moment by assembling eminent leaders from various industries to deliberate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Corporate Governance. With a resounding theme of "Transforming Business for Good," the conclave was a crucible of progressive ideas, fostering a pragmatic and sustainable business ethos.

L-R: Mr. Ankit Bansal, Mr. Ashwini Saxena, Mr. Nitesh Mehrotra, Mr. Martin Malmros and Mr. Satish Rao

The inaugural session resonated with Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head of Sapphire Connect, declaring, "Corporate Citizenship is not just a responsibility but an opportunity." The conclave commenced with a Top CEO panel, moderated by Nitesh Mehrotra, Sustainability & ESG Partner, E, Ashwini Saxena, CEO, JSW Foundation, Mr. Satish Rao, Chairman, DRT- Anthea Aromatics Ltd, and Martin Malmros CEO & Co-Founder, Snowkap, shared their innovative perspectives on fusing social responsibility with economic growth.

Throughout the conclave, a recurring theme emphasized the transition from CSR to ESG. Mr. Saxena encapsulated this shift succinctly, asserting, "Business is not just about value creation but also about value protection." The clarion call for sustainability echoed prominently, underlining that responsible practices are not mere obligations but strategic differentiators.

The audience was treated to insights from an array of industrial leaders, including Heena Khushalani, Partner of Climate Change and Sustainability Services at EY, Kumar Anurag Pratap, Vice President & CSR Leader at Capgemini, Capt. Tapas Majumdar, Independent Director at MCON Rasayan Pvt. Ltd. Nagesh Pinge, Independent Director at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Ashwini Mavinkurve, Head of ESG & Sustainability Services at SGS, Mr. Pratyush Panda, Head of ESG at LTImindtree, Mr. Ajay Pannu, Head of ESH at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mr. Ram Vaidyanathan, Head of Environmental Sustainability at Godrej group, Mr. Devesh Ghuley, Head of ESH at Everest Industries, Shweta Munjal, Vice President & Global Head of Corp Communications & Sustainability at Lupin, Astrid Dias, Head of Sustainability at Voltas Limited - A TATA Enterprise, Sunil Kumar, Head of CSR at ACG World, Aziz Fidai, Head of CSR and Sustainability at Metro Brands, Vaishali Iyer, Country Head of Communications, Patient Engagement, and CSR at Novartis, Lakshmi Mittra, SVP & Head, and Dr. Ruski Mahal, DVP at HDFC ERGO General Insurance.These speakers, representing top corporate entities, shared their active efforts in championing corporate responsibility towards the environment, society, and business governance.

Mr. Ankit Bansal (left) and Mr. Anand Rathi (right) felicitating the official from HDFC for winning the Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards 2023 in the BFSI category.

The evening shone a spotlight on impact as industry stalwarts were recognized for their exceptional contributions. Chief Guest Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman, Anand Rathi Group underscored the alignment of financial goals with ethical considerations for sustainable profitability followed by an evening panel discussion. The panelists Sarvesh Warty, S. R. Batliboi, Farhan Pettiwala, Public Policy & Government Relations Advisor, Shalini Kamath, Independent Director, Abbott, Borosil Renewables, Johnson Controls - Hitachi and Ambit Finvest, Swati Agrawal, CEO, CARE Advisory Research and Training (CART) and Shabbir Kanchwala, Chief Sustainable Officer, K Raheja shared light on stakeholder involvement and transparent disclosures' pivotal role, emphasizing that measurements should assess missions, not just numbers. The panel's closure left attendees inspired, driven by a collective resolve to sculpt a future of enduring transformation. The panel's resounding message was clear: Character, courage, competence, and collaboration are the keystones of a sustainable future.

The conclave received 500+ nominations, out of which an initial 100 nominations were screened for further evaluation. The nominations were meticulously evaluated by the Process Partner EY which spanned across diverse categories. Anand Rathi and Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions felicitated the award recipients. Forge Motor clinched victory in the Automotive category, while ACER emerged triumphant in the Technology sector. Reliance Jio secured the top spot in the Telecommunication category, while HDFC excelled in the BFSI sector. Ghodawat Consumer Products excelled in the FMCG Category, with Tata Power leading the Power domain. Thomas Cook shone in the Travel and Hospitality arena, epitomizing sustainable practices.

The Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards 2023 etched Mumbai as a harbinger of change, steering the business landscape toward empathy and sustainability. Beyond igniting transformation, the event ignited a shared commitment to surmount challenges, embrace innovation, and forge a trail to a brighter tomorrow.

