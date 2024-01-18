Corporate Elegance at 25 South: A CEO’s Insights on ROX

In the dynamic realm of business, 25 South's special series, Life’s True Value, embarks on a captivating journey with industry leaders to delve into the genuine significance of life experiences. The third episode focuses on Return on Experience (ROX), a critical element prompting corporate leaders to allocate significant time and resources to enhance the satisfaction of both customers and employees. The exploration extends to the realm of luxurious homes provided by 25 South, posing a fundamental question: Why do accomplished individuals, particularly in the business world, invest substantially in these residences? Is it a mere display of affluence, or is there a sincere belief in the correlation between one's living environment and professional success? To unravel these queries, the episode features Mr. Vighnesh Shahane, a seasoned finance professional boasting over 25 years of expertise.

Mr. Shahane, CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, has turned the company into one of the top 10 insurance firms in the country. His unique way of doing things, based on honesty and hard work, has helped him understand the concept of ROX, and he shares his insights in this rare opportunity.

For Mr. Shahane, ROX is more than just making money or getting something tangible back. It's about giving customers a fantastic experience, from buying something to getting help after the sale. This idea is not just for the insurance industry but for many other areas like banking, FMCG, and airlines. ROX is now a crucial term, showing how important it is to create an all-around great experience for customers.

Mr. Shahane thinks ROX has become a crucial factor in choosing a home.

Digging deeper, the talk moves to the link between ROX and where people live. Mr. Shahane thinks ROX has become a crucial factor in choosing a home. He said, “The place we choose to live in, not invest in, makes a big difference because you spend about 8-10 hours at work and at your place of residence you have to be in a good state of mind to play your best game…A living space, according to me, should be bright, should be airy, should have amenities.”

When asked about what factors affect his ROX in living spaces, Mr. Shahane mentioned that he prefers gated communities with excellent amenities. He also has specific features in his own home that contribute to his ROX, like a meditation room, workout area, bookshelves, and a recliner for afternoon naps. He stressed the importance of creating experiences occasionally, where quality matters more than quantity.

While exploring 25 South, Mr. Shahane expressed his admiration for the podium area, praising the spaciousness and the sea view in cramped Mumbai. He highlights the need for enough space, greenery, and a sea view to create the perfect state of mind.

The talk then turns to Mr. Shahane's stress management and mindset. Surprisingly, he said, “I'm less stressed now than I was 12 years back before I became CEO. The reason being that I have 10-12 people who report to me who are competent, who are sincere, who are hardworking, who do all the heavy lifting, yes I have to take decisions which will not only impact the employees but also their families…but, I think, all the heavy lifting is done by my team so I'm pretty chilled.”

Speaking about his favorite spot in his living space, Mr. Shahane points to his workout room with a treadmill and yoga mat. This area is like a sanctuary for him, recharging his energy and putting him in the right state of mind in just 15-20 minutes. He makes it clear that opulence is not necessary for a great experience; functionality is more important.

Drawing on his experience as a Ranji Trophy player, Mr. Shahane underscored the profound impact of sportsmanship on life lessons. He emphasised, "Whatever life lessons I learned through cricket, on the cricket field, are more than I’ve learned in any boardroom or any classroom. Cricket is why I'm here today. I owe everything to cricket. In fact, I tell youngsters to play a team sport at any level, as it teaches you a lot in life and gives you great life lessons." Aligning his leadership style with a sports team, Mr. Shahane fostered open and honest communication, engagement, and meritocracy within his organization.

Moving into the insurance world, Mr. Shahane explains the shift from ROI to ROX. “In an industry like insurance, which is a commoditized industry where everyone has the same products, everyone has the same process, so you differentiate through experience you give to your customers, distributors, and employees. So ROX in a commoditized industry like insurance is paramount,” Mr. Shahane said.

Looking back at his journey in the insurance sector, Mr. Shahane said, “Insurance is a very competitive sector but we have a long way to go at Ageas Federal Life Insurance. We’ve had a stop-and-start journey, our aspiration is not to be at the top 10 or top 5 biggest companies, but we want to be an admired company, we want to be a profitable company, a great company to invest in, to work for and to buy from. We don't want to sacrifice customer experience, employee satisfaction or employee experience and shareholders experience; that is something we don't want to compromise on.”



When asked about parameters set to bring out that satisfaction for the customers and people Mr. Shahane said, “Parameters have to be profits and the dividends you give to shareholders. For employees we have various surveys to understand the level of employee engagement. In the last survey we were voted the best place to work for sixth or seventh in a row. We aim for 100% employee engagement. For customer experiences the parameters start at the point of sales. We invested largely in digitalization and IT to enhance the customer experience, to reduce the turnaround time, to ease the customer onboarding process and we measure it all through Net Promoter Scores (NPS). We have NPS scores at various customers' touch points and we measure and track our progress through this. So across every category be it employee, customer, shareholder or distributor, we track progress. We know where we want to be and we are very focused on that.”

In the final part of the discussion, Mr. Shahane talks about the relevance of living spaces to productivity. He believes that “a positive experience at home enhances productivity.” He even questioned the need for physical offices in the era of remote work. Having changed homes twice in 10 years, he attests to the significant impact of home ambiance on personal productivity.

In conclusion, Mr. Vighnesh Shahane's insights provide a clear understanding of the concept of ROX and its profound impact on both corporate and personal life. Whether it's creating customer-centric approaches in finance or choosing the right living space, his journey showcases the close relationship between experiences and success. As the business world continues to prioritize ROX, Mr. Shahane's wisdom serves as a guide for navigating the changing landscape of customer expectations, employee satisfaction, and the pursuit of life's true value.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.