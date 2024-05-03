Cosmic Quest - YFLO Delhi Efforts to Inspire Next-Gen Space Explorers

New Delhi (India), May 1: YFLO Delhi once again solidified its commitment to fostering innovation and exploration with the resounding success of "Cosmic Quest: ISRO Explorers Exchange," held on 27 April 2024. The event served as a captivating odyssey into the realms of space exploration, rich with insights and inspiration.

Distinguished luminaries, including Ms. Nandini Harinath, Deputy Director of the Spacecraft Operations Area at ISRO, alongside Ms. Chaitra Rao and Ms. Anuradha Prakasha, Project Directors at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, enthralled the audience with their profound expertise and experiences in space exploration.

A standout moment of the event was the awe-inspiring presentation by "Team Kaizel," a group of exceptionally talented students, who unveiled their human-powered rover designed for representation at NASA HERC 2024. The announcement of an ISRO tour by the team for the students of Team Kaizel further underscored the event's dedication to nurturing the next generation of space pioneers.

Beyond the enlightening talks and presentations, the event curated a planetarium experience tailored for children, offering them an immersive voyage through the cosmos.

Reflecting on the triumphant outcome, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, expressed, "Cosmic Quest stands as a remarkable testament to the boundless potential of collaboration, innovation, and exploration. We are immensely proud to have hosted such esteemed speakers and to have showcased the remarkable accomplishments of budding space enthusiasts."

YFLO Delhi remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and empower future generations to reach for the stars.

