Cosmos (ATOM) or Hedera? Diversify with Everlodge for Massive ROI

Cosmos (ATOM)’s team announced Callbacks Middleware, an update that enables smart contracts and modules to seamlessly compose with IBC applications. Hedera (HBAR) also gained social media attention through announcing that they are sponsors behind the Permissionless II event.

However, can they retain this momentum, and how far can they climb in value? While analysts are looking for these answers, the Everlodge (ELDG) crypto has gained massive attention as it is projected to climb by 25x at launch.

Cosmos (ATOM) Can Surge to $10.83

The Cosmos (ATOM) cryptocurrency has passed its bearish momentum and could surge based on the technical indicators. Its price has showcased a strong upward momentum, where the price is between the 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs for the Cosmos crypto.

On September 1, the Cosmos team announced Callbacks Middleware, where smart contracts and modules can seamlessly compose with IBC applications.

As of recently, it's hovered between the $6.65 and the $7.45 price ranges, and the $8 price barrier is next for Cosmos. If the Cosmos price manages to pass this point of value, it could experience a massive rally.

Subsequently, analysts are also sharing the positive sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency’s future. Based on the Cosmos price prediction, it can reach $10.83 by the end of 2023.

Hedera (HBAR) Eyes $0.06

The Hedera (HBAR) crypto recently experienced a surge in value as Bitcoin led the market up through a bull run. Similarly to the performance of the industry's largest crypto, the price of the Hedera crypto has moved towards the green zone.

The team also announced that they are sponsoring Permissionless II, an event hosted in Austin, Texas that will feature over 7,000 attendees and will discuss the future of Web3 projects.

Moreover, over the past week, the Hedera price has been hovering between the $0.048 zone and the $0.050 zone, indicating that $0.055 is its next major price barrier. If the crypto does indeed move past this point, it could surge in value.

In addition, the price can recover to $0.059 by the end of the month, according to analysts, and Hedera could peak in value. According to the Hedera price prediction, it will spike at $0.065 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Spike 25x

Alongside Cosmos and Hedera, the Everlodge crypto grabbed a lot of attention.. The platform introduces a new dimension to the real estate investment space and offers fractional ownership through property-backed NFTs. Through this platform, anyone can enter the multi-trillion dollar market and buy properties worth millions.

For example, if an investor wants to buy a property today, they would need $1 million or above, depending on its location and overall size. However, what if someone could buy a property worth not just $1 million but $10 million or above, starting at just $100?

This is where Everlodge fits into the picture. It allows each investor to buy fractionalized NFTs that are minted on-chain. The metadata of the NFT stores all of the deeds, ownership details, and other important data. Moreover, they can retain the benefits such as price appreciation of the property and rental income.

At the center of the project is ELDG, the native token. Anyone can stake it to get passive income. Moreover, they can engage in the governance process or get discounts through it. The project is undergoing Stage 2 of the presale at $0.016. Since the start, it's been up 60%, and analysts project a climb of 25x will occur at launch.

