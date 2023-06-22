COSMOS, BNB and Caged Beasts: Three Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For in 2023

Earning a passive income has become many people’s top priority in recent years, especially with the unpredictability of the traditional financial system. With recessions looming and the economy in pieces, along with rising inflation and taxes, passive income seems to be the only surefire way of staying stable and being financially sustainable. There are many avenues through which this can be a reality, but perhaps the most popular and most lucrative is cryptocurrencies.

It offers a number of ways to earn, which includes lending, yield farming and mining, and referrals. However, the more popular way is through airdrops and staking. Through lending, users can loan their coins to others and get interest in exchange. Yield farming is complicated as it involves giving DeFi projects liquidity. Airdrops give users free tokens, and staking involves putting away a number of tokens for a specified time to earn rewards.

Cryptos like Cosmos and BNB are great for passive income. Cosmos users have the chance to earn rewards through airdrops that are done within its network, and BNB has an excellent referral system for users. Similarly, Caged Beasts’ referral structure gives users amazing incentives to remain engaged with the project.

Binance Gives Users 100 Reasons To Refer

Binance is among the largest crypto trading platforms in the market and offers a wide selection of trading options and features. It is optimized to be easily accessible through mobile and desktop platforms and includes a full suite of tools that create a holistic trading experience. This easy accessibility makes it perfect for passive income as it can be from anywhere.

It has a referral system which rewards users with $100 worth of crypto every time they share the platform. They generate a special referral link to share when their referrals use the link to sign up, and the owner of the link secures their commission. This has also contributed to the impressive growth of the crypto giant.

COSMOS: Out-of-this-world Airdrops

Cosmos is a network of independent, interoperable blockchains that are all built using the Cosmos software development kit (SDK). At its core, it is governed by the ATOM tokens and has over 260 apps and services in its ecosystem. ATOM holders have access to the entire ecosystem, including benefits like passive income.

Blockchains within the ecosystem use airdrops to reward their users, especially newer projects that want to shed a portion of their supply. ATOM tokens holders will either have tokens dropped directly into their wallets or will be asked to retrieve them via a third-party application.

Caged Beasts - Passive Income, Aggressively Earned

Caged Beasts gives investors a fresh look at investing - literally - and comes packed with quite a monstrous passive income system. Investors who buy into the project at an early stage will unlock their own monster, which will mirror the growth of their investment. These monsters start as an infant and throughout every stage of the presale, grow into a fully developed beast.

Furthermore, it comes with an aggressive reward system. Users are given a code as soon as they sign up, which they can share with others. Once shared with others and used by these people, the owner of the code receives a 20% deposit of tokens directly into their wallets. Hence, the more times their code is shared, the more income they have. This turns out to be a very lucrative opportunity.

Final Thought

Crypto has opened up the potential to successfully earn a sustainable passive income, but what matters most is choosing the right kind of options. The strategy to earn depends on the timeline that the user is willing to commit to - whether immediate or long-term. Either way, it has become easier than ever to take control of your finances, and crypto provides the perfect platform to attain your wealth.

