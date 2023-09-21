Cosmos, Monero and Kangamoon: Three Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For in 2023

As one of the most exciting new markets, there's no shortage of intriguing developments in crypto. In this article, we'll dive into three noteworthy updates: Cosmos (ATOM) shift to liquidity staking, the price outlook for Monero (XMR), and Kangamoon's (KANG) growing presence in the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming arena.

Summary:

Cosmos includes Liquidity to its previous token holdings.

Monero Features is Still being watched, for its growth potential.

Kangamoon gains attention with its intriguing gameplay and various applications.

Cosmos Now Offering Liquidity Staking

In light of recent events, Cosmos Hub has upgraded its market network to include liquid staking of assets. This module came in to eliminate its earlier policy of a 21-day lock period applied for all unstaked Cosmos coins.

A staking process in which tokens are locked in to validate their transactions and secure the overall blockchain network. This move now ensures holders of the Cosmos crypto can now unstake ATOM tokens on DeFi protocols without the fear of losing their yields from staking.

The introduction of this new module will open up over $400 million worth of ATOM. This could accelerate the Cosmos price as well as its presence in the open DeFi market. However, each new staker is bound to a 25% market CAP from the total amount of ATOM they possess for liquid staking.

Monero (XMR) Future Outlook So Far

An outstanding feature of Monero since its release, is its use of complex encryption to mask the identities of its user transactions, Account Wallets, and User IDs. However, the Monero price has been witnessing a marked decline since mid-July.

Also, in a recent development, Binance announced in a new report, that it would be delisting XMR as part of its holdings in Belgium. As a result, the price of Monero has gotten financial analysts cautioning investors to be careful when trading with the token.

Regardless, some crypto analysts have predicted it should witness a significant bounce back before the end of the year. In all, Monero (XMR) is still a token to be on the lookout for.

>>>>> Visit The Kangamoon (KANG) Presale Today <<<<<

Kangamoon (KANG) Leverages P2E Arena With Meme Coins

Kangamoon is a new meme coin deviating from the likes of Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Dogecoin to offer real-world utility. Kangamoon is a thrilling boxing game, where players assume the character of a Kangaroo to compete in boxing tournaments to earn rewards.

Kangamoon offers a thrilling experience for meme coin enthusiasts and P2E gaming. Players can improve their skills and power-ups with each new gameplay, and also, players can design custom items for their avatars.

As they journey through the thrilling gameplay, they will face several quests, challenges, and competitions. Winning any of this competition will serve as an earning opportunity, allowing players to monetize their time and efforts. They can also resell these items for in-game tokens and cash.

With its in-game earning potential for gamers, Kangamoon has gained massive attention in the crypto space. As a result, crypto experts have rated it as a meme coin worth having, both for its growth potential and also, for its real-world application. Currently trading at $0.005, KANG is just at stage one of its presale.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Kangamoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

Join Our Twitter Community: https://twitter.com/Kangamoon_P2E

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.