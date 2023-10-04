Cosmos Unveils IBC Connect, Axie Infinity Debuts the Lunalog Catalog, Tradecurve Markets Primed for Another Price Surge

Recently, Cosmos (ATOM), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) have been causing a buzz around them. They could see further growth with new developments, feature launches, and price predictions. This article will explore the latest news surrounding them and determine how it could impact their future.

Cosmos (ATOM): Unveiling the IBC Connect

Cosmos (ATOM) continues to make significant strides in the blockchain space. The recent introduction of IBC Connect is a testament to its commitment to innovation and interoperability. IBC Connect, a tool supporting interchain teams in setting up relayer connections between appchains, is a game-changer for the Cosmos ecosystem.

With this development, any Cosmos SDK chain can request TFM to establish new relayers, facilitating seamless communication between blockchains.

This enhancement in interoperability and connectivity bodes well for the Cosmos crypto. Market analysts predict the Cosmos price will sit between $9.51 and $10.83 by December 2023.

Axie Infinity (AXS): Revealing the Origins of Axies

Axie Infinity (AXS) is again revolutionizing the play-to-earn gaming space with the introduction of the Lunalog Catalog. This catalog is more than just a database; it's a treasure trove of information seamlessly integrated into the App.Axie experience.

Players will now dive into the origin stories behind each Axie class, gaining a deeper understanding of the rich Axie Infinity lore. Additionally, the catalog enables players to visualize the number of Axie parts they own from each class, adding an exciting layer of customization and personalization to the Axie Infinity game.

This innovative move by Axie Infinity reflects its commitment to enhancing player engagement and satisfaction. As a result, experts foresee a bright future for the Axie Infinity price, as it could surge to $7.73 by December 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Enters Stage 6

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) now advances to Stage 6 of its presale. Global traders eagerly awaited this transition, as it comes with a price jump of 20%. This substantial price surge highlights the growing interest in Tradecurve Markets as it continues to make headlines.

Unlike many trading platforms focusing only on cryptocurrencies, Tradecurve Markets will allow the trade of all derivatives on one account. Moreover, this account can be created with an email only as it will remove the need for sign-up KYC checks. These requirements are very intrusive; thus, Tradecurve Markets will raise the level of privacy for all.

Additionally, to differ from Coinbase, which has faced scrutiny over its transparency practices, Tradecurve Markets will implement its Proof of Reserves. By regularly verifying and disclosing its reserves, Tradecurve Markets will ensure that users can independently verify the solvency of the platform.

The Tradecurve Markets presale is in Stage 6 and has raised over $6.3M of its $12M goal. With a price of only $0.03, millions of tokens are selling at an incredible rate. In fact, thanks to its low market cap, the TCRV value may rise faster than Cosmos and Axie Infinity. Demand is so high that experts predict a 100x rally after its launch and Tier-1 CEX listing.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

