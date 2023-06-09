Could DogeMiyagi Be As Practically Useful As Polygon and Chainlink?

One of the main selling points for cryptocurrencies looking to catch fire is whether they have any practical utility. People will put their money into something that has value and function and serves a purpose; therefore a crypto coin devoid of utility is harder to convince sceptics in purchasing. This brings usDogeMiyagi (MIYAGI). Does it have any practical utility like Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK)?

The practical utility of Polygon and Chainlink has been instrumental in advancing the capabilities and adoption of decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts within the blockchain ecosystem. Both Polygon and Chainlink have addressed critical challenges and provided innovative solutions, driving efficiency, scalability, and security in different aspects of blockchain technology. Now let’s see how DogeMiyagi fares.

The Utility of Polygon Is Rightly Revered In Crypto

Polygon, otherwise known as Matic Network, is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It offers a framework for building and connecting multiple chains, known as sidechains, to the Ethereum network. Polygon enhances the scalability of Ethereum by providing faster and cheaper transactions, making it more practical for various use cases. With Polygon, developers can deploy dApps that inherit the security of the Ethereum mainnet while benefiting from increased throughput and reduced fees.

One of the significant practical utilities of Polygon is its ability to facilitate interoperability between different blockchain networks. By leveraging its bridging capabilities, Polygon enables the seamless transfer of assets and data across multiple chains.

This interoperability is crucial for applications that require cross-chain functionality, such as decentralised exchanges (DEXs), liquidity protocols, and multi-chain NFT platforms. Polygon has emerged as a popular choice for these projects, as it allows them to tap into the vast user base and liquidity of Ethereum while overcoming its scalability limitations.

Additionally, Polygon provides an ideal environment for developers to experiment and innovate. It offers a developer-friendly ecosystem with various tools, documentation, and support, making it easier to build and deploy dApps. Polygon's integration with popular development frameworks like Truffle and Remix simplifies the transition from Ethereum to Polygon. Moreover, Polygon's vibrant community and ecosystem foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, enabling developers to learn from each other and accelerate their projects' development.

Chainlink Focuses On Use Of Smart Contracts

On the other hand, Chainlink is a decentralised oracle network that serves as a bridge between smart contracts and real-world data. Smart contracts are self-executing agreements on the blockchain, but they lack the ability to access data from external sources. Chainlink addresses this limitation by providing secure and reliable external data feeds, known as oracles, to smart contracts. These oracles fetch real-time data from various sources, such as APIs and IoT devices, and deliver it to smart contracts, enabling them to make informed decisions and trigger actions based on real-world events.

The practical utility of Chainlink lies in its ability to bring external data on-chain in a decentralised and tamper-resistant manner. This opens up a wide range of possibilities for smart contract applications across industries. For example, in decentralised finance (DeFi), Chainlink oracles provide price feeds that enable accurate and reliable calculation of token values, facilitating lending, borrowing, and trading activities. Chainlink's oracles are also employed in insurance protocols, supply chain management, gaming, and other sectors where real-world data integration is essential.

What Does DogeMiyagi Offer With Its NFTs?

Introducing DogeMiyagi's (MIYAGI), the canine coin that draws inspiration from martial arts and is venturing into the realm of NFTs. The NFT collection by DogeMiyagi will offer an exclusive domain within its vibrant ecosystem, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for its members.

These NFTs by DogeMiyagi go beyond being simple avatars, as they unlock a variety of benefits and privileges for the community. Alongside their ongoing intensive research and development, DogeMiyagi also brings users nostalgic memories from their childhood and exciting giveaways. The token's aim is to simplify the process of minting NFTs by offering a direct gateway through its official website, ensuring inclusivity and an engaging experience for the growing community.

In the ever-rising popularity of NFTs, DogeMiyagi steps into the competition against well-established NFT collections found on the Ethereum and Binance marketplaces. While Ethereum remains dominant in the space due to its extensive selection and stability, Binance offers unique opportunities with diverse partnerships and seamless trading capabilities. The entry of DogeMiyagi into the world of NFTs marks an exciting chapter, where martial arts-inspired NFTs have the potential to captivate enthusiasts and provide an immersive experience within its memetic ecosystem.

For more about DogeMiyagi:

Website: https://dogemiyagi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogemiyagi_

Telegram: https://t.me/dogemiyagi

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

