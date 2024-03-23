Country Holidays Travel India Awarded By Mr. Virender Sehwag

India, 22nd March 2024: Amidst an atmosphere of celebration and prestige, Virender Sehwag, the iconic cricketer, bestowed upon Country Holidays Travel India the coveted title of "The Fastest Growing Luxury Travel Company of the Year 2023-2024" organised by Prime Time, the event symbolised a pinnacle of achievement for the company. The presence of Mr Sehwag, who praised Country Holidays Travel India for their remarkable strides in luxury travel, provided an air of grandeur. This award not only confirmed their commitment but also acted as a spur for more work. With this acknowledgement, Country Holidays Travel India accepted their position as a leader in the field and is prepared to keep providing unmatched experiences in the realm of opulent travel. The honour served as both a reminder of CHT's prior success and a guarantee of future success as CHT set out to achieve even bigger feats.

Celebrating 2 Years of Success: Country Holidays Travel Phenomenal Growth and Exciting Future Ventures

As Country Holidays Travel celebrates 2 years of success, it reflects their phenomenal growth. They’ve accomplished amazing milestones with steadfast dedication and a committed staff. Exciting future ventures await, promising continued excellence in crafting unforgettable travel experiences for their valued clients. Cheers to their journey and successes. Let's delve into the journey of Country Holidays Travel over the past 2 years and how it evolved from a small company to a renowned brand. Discover the achievements and milestones that Country Holidays Travel has accomplished during these two years through Country Holidays Travel India Reviews. In the past 2 Years grabbing back to back two awards for the unbeatable vacation services.

Experience the Colors of Holi with Country Holidays Travel India! Avail their exclusive Holi Bumper Offers and immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities all around the world. From lavish hotel stays to exciting cultural tours, celebrate the festival of colours in style. Book now and make this Holi unforgettable with Country Holidays Travel.

Country Holidays Travel Rapid Expansion with 37 Branches Across All States

With 37 branches throughout all states, Country Holidays Travel has experienced unparalleled development, which is evidence of its constant dedication to excellence. This calculated growth guarantees that customers around the country may take advantage of their unmatched travel services. Every branch represents their commitment to going above and beyond in providing a personalised, seamless travel experience.

Focusing on generating happiness through quality vacation and employment in Mumbai and Gurugram

Country Holidays Travel is thrilled to announce the opening of new branch offices in Mumbai and Gurugram, enhancing their presence and service accessibility in these dynamic cities.

Talking with the management, they said that Country Holidays Travel is focused on delivering quality employment to the cities with the best vacations as well.

Unveiling the Upcoming Hotels, Resorts, Cottages & Villas in Lakshadweep

Excitement abounds as Country Holidays Travel unveils upcoming property gems in the enchanting Lakshadweep. These additions promise a tapestry of luxurious retreats, each a testament to their commitment to redefining travel. The serene allure of Lakshadweep, these hotels, resorts, cottages, and villas signify a harmonious blend of sophistication and relaxation. As they embark on this new chapter, they focus on crafting immersive experiences, ensuring our patrons indulge in luxury and create timeless memories in these diverse and captivating locales. Anticipate a journey beyond the ordinary.

New Ventures for Devotional Bliss: Associating with Ayodhya and Vrindavan Hotels & Resorts

Embarking on spiritual odysseys, Country Holidays Travel joyously announces new ventures for devotional bliss associating with Ayodhya and Vrindavan hotels & resorts. These sacred destinations, steeped in history and divinity, beckon seekers of tranquillity. Their collaboration with these spiritual hubs signifies a commitment to offering transformative experiences, where divine serenity meets impeccable hospitality. From the sacred landscapes of Ayodhya to the spiritual aura of Vrindavan, these Hotels promise pilgrims and travellers an immersive blend of devotional ecstasy and opulent comfort. Join Country Holidays Travel as they traverse the realms of spirituality, crafting journeys that elevate the soul and nurture the spirit.

Ambitious Goals Ahead: Setting Target to Associate with 100+ Hotels & Resorts soon

With plans to soon associate with more than 100 hotels & Resorts, Country Holidays Travel is aiming high and is on a path for unmatched expansion. This strategic plan demonstrates their dedication to broadening the range of luxurious travel opportunities. Imagining a patchwork of varied lodgings, from lavish resorts to boutique treasures, their goal is to offer a wide range of options for discriminating tourists. Every collaboration is a commitment to provide an unparalleled blend of opulence, cosiness, and individualised attention. Their dedication to reinventing travel experiences is strong as we set out on this adventure, guaranteeing that our esteemed clientele will discover an exclusive universe.

