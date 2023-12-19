Country Of Blind Creates OSCARS Season Buzz during Los Angeles FYC Screening

Acclaimed Filmmaker Rahhat Kazmi’s and Producer Tariq Khan's Exciting Adaptation of an H.G. Wells Classic starring Hina Khan Has Hollywood and Academy Members Giving Rave Reviews and Talking Nominations

Two Kashmiri boys instead of picking up guns, picked up camera, TWO KASHMIRI BOYS INSTEAD OF UP PICKING UP GUNS, PICKED UP CAMERA, AND TODAY THEIR FILM IS IN OSCARS RACE.…

Rahhat Shah Kazmi; the internationally acclaimed Writer & Director and Tariq Khan one of the producer of the film COUNTRY OF BLIND are two youngsters raised in Poonch border town (At India and Pakistan border) during the times of peak of terrorism their friends were becoming terrorists while they chose the path of art... And today they are award winning filmmakers, having their film script acquired by OSCARS LIBRARY for permanent collection and their film is in the Oscars race.

The recent screening of Rahhat Kazmi’s film Country of Blind at the Cinelounge in Los Angeles had Academy members applauding and saying the movie is a real contender for an Oscar nomination. Writer-Director Kazmi and Producer Tariq Khan talked with Academy members and guests in a Q&A session after the film's showing, captivating the audience with behind-the-scenes stories and insight into his filmmaking process. Combining allegory, love story, and adventure, Kazmi says Country of Blind has been a project he’s wanted to do for years and the positive reaction from the American entertainment industry is a real honor.

“I’m extremely proud of this film and all of the praise and recognition it has received. So many of the movies I love were made in Hollywood and I am thrilled to be here now to show something I’ve created,” said Kazmi. He also responded to the recent news that his screenplay for Country of Blind has been added to the permanent Academy Core Collection Library, “I am humbled by the fact that my work will be alongside some of the most admired scripts ever written and I thank the Academy for this privilege.”

Praised by Golden Globe winner, Siddiq Barmak, for its thought-provoking concepts, Country of Blind follows Abhimanyu, an expert mountain climber who falls into a strange and isolated society of "non-seeing" people. Claiming to have existed for fifteen generations and cut off from the rest of the world, Abhimanyu quickly decides that "in the country of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.” He fails in his efforts and gets trapped instead…proving things are not always as they seem.

Along with Rahhat his childhood friend and one of the producer Tariq Khan shared his happiness about recently getting so many positive reviews for the film from all across. He mentioned About official statement of ‘Christian Jeune, The film expert Director cinema department and jury head of one of the biggest festival of the world recently gave a glowing recommendation saying, “Country of Blind is a spectacular adaptation of an H.G. Wells’ short story – proving his writing can match the cinematic vision of a contemporary filmmaker.”

The praise continued from those who viewed the film in Los Angeles with many complimenting the outstanding cast including Hina Khan, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inaamulhaq, Anushka Sen, Pradhuman Singh Mir Sarwar and Ahmer Haider. Audience members also noted the powerful narrative, breathtaking cinematography, and evocative soundtrack (including the song “Dhoondta hai tu” by Krishna Beura), which should put the movie into the Best Picture of the Year category. This support from Hollywood insiders and social media influencers has actress Hina Khan keeping her “fingers crossed” for this small but mighty movie to get its well-deserved accolades. Rahhat Kazmi’s screening for the elite of Hollywood is sure to keep the momentum going and increase the chances of Country of Blind going for the gold.

Country of Blind was released in the U.S. last October and received positive reactions from audiences nationwide.The movie was produced by Rahhat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, and Namita Lal, with co-production support from Jayant Jaiswal, Jitendra Rai, and Ahmer Haider. Country of Blind will soon be available on a major American streaming service.

