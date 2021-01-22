Couple in Kerala celebrates wedding anniversary with Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot win

Rapidly gaining popularity in Asia, Lottoland announced their first jackpot winner, Shaji Matthew from Kerala, India, who walked away with a massive Rs. 3.3 crore.

“When I first saw the email and received the call from Lottoland, I thought it was a prank. "It was only after the process started that it started to sink in,” said Shaji in an interview. Still struggling to comprehend the vast fortune of his win, he added, “When I first saw the amount, I thought it was Rs. 33 lakh. It wasn’t until later when I was told it’s an 8-digit figure and Rs. 3.3 crore!”

Shaji spun his way to the jackpot on the Atlantis Casino game – a simple underwater theme online slot game. When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Shaji said, “I was in a shock. It’s a life-changing amount of money for me and my family. For now, I’ve invested the money into a joint account with my wife and I’ll save some for my children’s college fund. We also plan to finish the build of our new house and move in next year.”

A Lottoland representative said, “We are very happy with the rapid progress in our journey. Not too long ago, we were celebrating our first Lakhpati at Lottoland.asia and now we’re ushering in our first crorepati with Shaji and his family.”

The representative added, “We’ve been made aware that Shaji plans to help a local orphanage near his village with some of his winnings. To hear someone will be so selfless with their money is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier that Shaji was our jackpot winner.”

Shaji has now completed the quick and easy verification process with Lottoland and has had the money deposited into his bank account.

When asked on whether Shaji had any words of advice for those thinking about joining Lottoland, he said, “It’s an opportunity to win. Personally, I will continue, especially with this week’s Powerball jackpot crossing Rs.5000 crore. I certainly don’t want to lose out by not playing!”

Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider, allowing people to bet on the outcome of lotteries from around the world – American lotteries such as MegaMillions and Powerball can exceed US$1Billion Jackpots. In 2018 a South Carolina Man won the record US$1.6 Billion (over ₹8000 crores). For the first time you can access these lotteries with Lottoland.

In a rare event, both MegaMillions and Powerball Lotteries exceed Rs. 5000 crore each and the draws occur this Saturday and Sunday morning IST.

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto betting. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players the ability to bet on lotteries from around the world to win huge jackpots, has been key to the company’s success. In June 2018, Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 15 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 10 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy, the Northern Territory’s Racing Commission in Australia and has recently received licences from the Swedish Gambling Authority, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.