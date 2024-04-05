CouponzGuru's Journey Across Borders

CouponzGuru is a coupon aggregator website that came alive in 2011 and became one of the largest coupon websites (in terms of website traffic, market reach, and brand collaborations), in no time. It became an instant hit amongst different online shoppers because it became an easy source of availing discount coupons and promotion offers for different online stores and a range of product categories. This coupons aggregator’s story is nothing short of an inspiration for new-age entrepreneurs.

In this article, let’s walk through the successful journey of the brand & its founder Mr Vikash Khetan.

Some Key Facts About CouponzGuru

Monthly Visits on the official Website- 2 Million

Total Brand Collaboration- 3000+

International Presence- Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, USA & Philippines

Totally Bootstrapped since inception

Industry leader in terms of conversion rates for their merchants

All Coupons & Deals are manually verified

Dedicated team to manage updated coupons & deals

Active Social Media & Telegram Channel

The Brand

CouponzGuru started as a bootstrapped company with a meagre amount of Rs.25000/-, and has remained a bootstrapped company till date. Initially, the company started by approaching regional businesses and collaborating with them in order to list the promo codes and discount deals offered by such brands on its website. Now, the brand features some of the known brands like Amazon, Myntra, AJIO, Flipkart, and Croma, as its affiliate partners.

The Founder

A successful brand is made only when a strong-headed entrepreneur, with foresight and determination, conceives a concept that has the power to change a market’s dynamics. CouponzGuru is one such brand and Mr. Vikash Khetan is the man behind this brand.

The founder, hailing from an IT background with a few years of work experience in an IT firm, could foresee the potential of the couponing market in India and abroad. Back then, he could predict that people would be shopping online on a big scale and they would need a system to grab digital coupons and promotional offers given by different brands. This idea laid the foundation of the coupon aggregator website in 2011; now this homegrown coupon aggregator, becoming a global phenomenon.

The Strategies

No brand becomes successful without proper strategies and a laid-out step-by-step plan. The company, with its strong team, has been implementing different strategies to capture the home & international market.

Technological Innovations

Even with ever-expanding traffic, the website ensured that its visitors do not face trouble loading the website, by making it technically strong in the backend. The company also invested in data analytics which could find the purchasing patterns of different people across different regions, so that a customized couponing experience could be offered to the website’s visitors.

Exploring the Full Potential of Digital Marketing

The company has strategically explored the length and breadth of digital marketing to get traffic to its website. With the help of search engine optimization and search engine marketing, the company has successfully enhanced its online presence, which ultimately led to increased traffic on the official website.

Adapting to Change

CouponzGuru has always been quick in adapting to newer situations and changing marketing demands. The company has embraced all the positive and negative feedback it has received from its customers and has used the insights to improve its services. The company has always shown proactiveness in providing beneficial deals to its customers. This approach has helped the company in staying ahead of the curve and availing great deals to its customers.

Expanding the Scope of Business

The company already provides deals and discount offers in a massive product category range and within each of these categories, there are hundreds of brands. For example, on the website, one can find coupons for electronic companies, fashion brands, flight & travel agencies & portals, and food & grocery stores. Yet, the company is always on the lookout for collaborating with newer brands, on its portal. This strategy is a very big reason for the massive success of the company.

Different Websites for Different Countries

Currently there are 6 different websites for 6 different countries, being operated under the company’s umbrella. It is because of this division, that the company is able to curate deals and list stores that are specific to a particular country. This strategy has helped the company connect and build trust amongst the local crowd of every country.

CouponzGuru’s Global Journey

Singapore

It was in 2014, after three years of successful operations on home ground, the company launched its Singapore website. This website featured curated deals that were listed as per the needs of the local population. On this website, one can find premium stores like Klook, Samsung, Asus, Calvin Klein, Lenovo, Zalora, Lazada, etc. that are working in Singapore scape.

Malaysia

The next target country was Malaysia and the website for Malaysia came live in 2015. Some of the known merchants that have collaborated with the Malaysian website are, Zalora, Trip.com, Lenovo, Michael Kors, Ubuy, Shopee, etc.

UAE

CouponzGuru entered the UAE market in 2019 and since then it has collaborated with hundreds of homegrown brands of UAE, apart from international brands. Some of the top merchants that are listed on UAE’s website are Noon, Namshi, SharafDG, Lululemon, Storeus, Careem, Ounass, 6thStreet, etc.

USA & Philippines

It was in 2020 when it expanded to the USA & Philippines together. After its success in three international countries, it was time to further expand the reach of the website and enter deep into the digital couponing business. JungleScount, Speechify, PatPat, Geekbuying, Tymo, Europcar, etc. are some of the known stores in the USA, featured on the USA website. OYO, Nike, Airalo, AliExpress, etc. are some of the known merchants listed on the Philippines website.

There are many factors that make a successful company; like, the founder’s clarity of vision, a dedicated team, strong support systems, and a supportive market. The coupons aggregator website has been able to properly sync all the factors together and make them work in the favour of the company.

