Covid Vaccination in Pregnancy

The recent change in guidelines regarding Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant and lactating women by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) came as a major sigh of relief for thousands of women across the country who were in the process of planning a family.

The new details shed light on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine in maternal health. The Obstetrician and gynaecologists have been urged to promote vaccination in pregnant and lactating women with clinical preparation to tackle any adverse or contraindication responses if any.

As per a statement issued by the European Society of Reproductive Medicine (ESHRE), pregnant patients with Covid-19 are at a greater risk of more severe illness compared to their non-pregnant peers. Vaccines against diseases such as tetanus, pertussis, and influenza have been described as safe during pregnancy.

In India, the vaccines being administered for Covid-19 namely Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik, and Moderna have been flagged “safe” for both pregnant women and lactating mothers. Even though large clinical trials carried out to ascertain the efficacy and safety of these vaccines did not include pregnant women, there is no reason to believe that they will not protect pregnant women. Moreover, Covid-19 vaccines do not contain any ingredients that are known to cause any harm to the pregnant woman or her developing baby.

Those planning for pregnancy may consider administering the vaccine at any time before confirming the pregnancy. There is no scientific literature that lays a foundation for postponing the pregnancy to take the vaccination and no concrete evidence has been found yet to link the vaccine to infertility or risk of miscarriage.

Benefits of Covid-19 vaccination

In fact, experts feel that the vaccine may generate a good immunogenic response with a good degree of efficacy in pregnant women. While primordial clinical details on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant populations are still under scrutiny, resolute surveillance finds no evidence of unfavorable prenatal or neonatal outcomes related to the administration of Covid-19 vaccines.

On the contrary, non-vaccinated women may be at a raised risk of Covid-19 infection and a higher risk of morbidities in the event of infection in comparison with non-pregnant women. The benefits of vaccination in pregnancy outweigh the risks.

More than half the women who tested positive for Covid-19 in pregnancy have no symptoms at all but some pregnant women can get life-threatening illnesses from the disease, particularly if they have any other underlying health conditions.

The benefits of vaccination include:

Reduction in severity of the disease for pregnant women

Reduction in the risk of still birth or premature babies

Potential reduction in transmission to other vulnerable members of the household

Covid vaccination and IVF treatment

The British Fertility Society recommends a careful selection of the timing of your vaccine if you are undergoing IVF. This should be done after taking into account the fact that some people may experience minor side effects a few days after the vaccination, which you may not want to experience while the treatment is on.

It may, therefore, be sensible to separate the date of vaccination by a few days especially from IVF procedures such as egg collection and embryo transfer. In case of side effects, it may be tough to determine whether they are caused by the vaccine or the treatment procedure.

Side effects

Like many other medications, Covid vaccines are known to have mild or short-lasting effects such as fever, aches or chills, pain at the site of infection, or muscle ache lasting for a day or two. Reports of serious side effects such as allergic reactions or clotting problems have been very rare.

But, if you experience symptoms such as a new severe headache that does not subside with normal painkillers or an unusual headache that becomes worse when you are lying down, accompanied by blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, weakness, drowsiness or seizures, shortness of breath, chest pain or persistent abdominal pain, between 4 days and 4 weeks of vaccination, you must seek medical advice immediately.

A day before vaccination:

Keep yourself hydrated. Have a light meal and get adequate rest.

If you have a prior history of allergic reaction to any medication or vaccine, make sure you inform the doctor about it.

If you are in the last trimester, take note of fetal movements.

It is advisable to take the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible looking at the Covid situation, even though long-term side effects are not known.

To know more about taking a step towards parenthood, log in here and check out our website.

Dr A M Indira, MS (OGS and GNY), DRM, Masters in Reproductive Medicine (UK) is Managing Director at Sai Fertility Centre and Hospital, Chengalpattu.